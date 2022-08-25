Pictured: 'Distressed' dolphin seen near shoreline in Weymouth

A dolphin is seen close to the shoreline on a packed Weymouth beach - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Beachgoers were treated to the rare sight of a dolphin approaching perilously close to the shoreline on Wednesday.

People on Weymouth beach watched in fascination as the lone dolphin - likely distressed - swam closer towards them as temperatures reached a high of 29C.

The seaside town in Dorset, famous for its sandy beach and Georgian seafront, banded together to assist the animal - with police, coastguards, lifeguards, a veterinary nurse and a marine rescue team all in attendance.

A packed Weymouth beach on August 24 - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

People watch as a dolphin comes close to the shoreline on Weymouth beach - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

A member of the Wyke Coastguard Rescue Team said that an expert suggested the dolphin was injured and wanted to beach itself, but was unable due to the number of people in the water.

Coastguards then cleared the crowds of people swimming in order to help the dolphin make its way back to deeper waters.

The dolphin approaches the shoreline... - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

A spokesman for Wyke Coastguard Rescue Team said: "The team were tasked just after 5pm to assist Weymouth & Portland Police, RNLI Lifeguards Weymouth and West Dorset and a veterinary nurse.

"A common dolphin which had spent most of the day in the local area seemed to be in distress close to the pavilion. Expert opinion suggested it was injured and wanted to beach itself but due to crowds and people in the water couldn't.

"The team set up a cordon to give the mammal some space and provide a Water Rescue capability if required. After a couple of hours, the crowds dispersed and with a dropping tide we stood down."