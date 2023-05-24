Pictured: Construction worker Sean O’Neill stabbed to death in west London as police make arrests

Sean O’Neill (Met Police )

Tributes have been paid to a 30-year-old man who was knifed to death in a west London cul-de-sac.

Chelsea fan Sean O’Neill was found dying from multiple stab wounds in Reynolds Road, Hayes about 6.15pm on Thursday.

Officers have made two arrests in connection with the killing.

In a statement, Mr O’Neill’s family said: “We are completely heartbroken by the loss of our beautiful son and brother, Sean. It is especially difficult given the violent and cruel way that it has happened. He was incredibly loved and we have been overwhelmed by all of the kind words that have been shared about him from those who knew him.”

Tributes have flooded in from friends of Mr O’Neill.

One told the Standard: “We met him in Spain back in 2017 and he lived over here with us for a good few years. He was one of the lads and we’re all devastated.

“He always had a heart of gold and he loved a laugh. He was kind and knew how to pick you up if you were ever down.”

Friend Carla Flack added: “I am absolutely beyond words and speechless.

“Life is so precious and death is such a thief.

“Sean had the purest soul and had a smile that could light up every room. He deserved way more than any of this.”

Another pal added online, posting to Facebook: “My friend, my neighbour, my laughing buddy. I can’t believe you’re gone. I hope your soul rests easy. I will cherish our memories forever, rest in paradise.”

One said: “He was one of the best of us. Never, ever forget him he was one of a kind.”

A local told MyLondon that a man was spotted escaping the scene leaping over garden fences on the cul-de-sac.

The resident, who did not want to be named, said: “I saw one young man jump in between mine and the neighbours garden last night. I don’t know who he was but that’s all I saw. He just disappeared. He wasn’t injured. I don’t know if he was someone who was being chased or doing the chasing.”

Detectives believe that the attack on the victim is linked to earlier incidents of disorder around 4.45pm involving two groups of men in and around the Yeading Lane and Willow Tree Lane area of Hayes.

Detective Inspector Kevin Martin said: “Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in West Drayton this morning following the execution of a warrant by detectives from the Specialist Crime Command, supported by the TSG. Additionally alongside local officers, a further two warrants were executed in the vicinity of the attack on 22 May as part of enquiries.

“Police are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed this disorder in the area or the attack on the victim on Thursday, particularly between 18:30hrs and 19:30hrs. You will be supported by our team and could help our enquiries by identifying those responsible.”

Det Supt Figo Forouzan, from the local policing team in west London, said: “This is an incredibly sad incident that will understandably cause concern in the community. I’d like to reassure the public that we will carry out a thorough investigation to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6840/18May. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.