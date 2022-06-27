Pictured: Commandos plunge from Chinook in 'helicasting' exercise

Royal Marines from 40 Commando practise helicasting into the sea in north Devon from a RAF Odiham based chinook.

This is the moment Royal Marines leap from Chinook helicopters into the Bristol Channel during training.

The Marines from Taunton-based 40 Commando were picked up on the dunes of Braunton Burrows in North Devon to practise what is known as 'helicasting'

Maj Will Searight, commanding officer of 40 Commando's Charlie Company, explains: "Helicasting is a means of putting Commando Forces ashore along contested coastlines.

"The technique involves jumping from an aircraft in the hover and then either swimming ashore or linking up with a raiding craft and being put ashore as covertly as possible.

"It's a technique best suited to small teams with a reconnaissance role, and one that both Commandos and aircrew are looking to rediscover and further develop."