Pictured: 14-year-old stabbed to death in Croydon

A 14-year-old who was stabbed to death near a busy south London train station has been identified as Jermaine Cools.

Police were called to reports of two groups clashing on Thursday in London Road, West Croydon at 6.40pm.

Terrified shoppers and commuters “ran for their lives” as Jermaine stumbled away and his attackers fled.

Officers rushed to the scene but no suspects or other victims have yet been found.

(Met)

Around 20 minutes later, Jermaine turned up at a hospital with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead.

Jermaine’s family have been left “devastated” after he was hacked to death in Croydon (Met Police)

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Vandenbergh said: “While our investigation continues to make good progress I am still appealing to anyone who witnessed this fight in the vicinity of West Croydon station on Thursday evening to come forward.

“I am also keen to hear from any road users who may have captured events on dashcam – your footage could prove to be vital in piecing together what happened.

“Jermaine’s family have been left devastated by his murder and we need to identify the person responsible for this; if you can help please get in touch with my team or you can leave information anonymously with Crimestoppers.”

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

There have been no arrests; enquiries continue.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference CAD 6179/18Nov, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Read More

Knife crime problem will get worse, charity warns, after 14-year-old dies

List of teenage homicide victims in London in 2021

Cocaine dealer jailed for trafficking boys from London to Hastings