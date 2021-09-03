Picture Tree International Boards Toronto-Bound ‘Farha,’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
Berlin-based sales agency Picture Tree International has boarded “Farha,” the debut feature from Jordanian writer-director Darin J. Sallam, which world premieres in the Discovery section of Toronto Film Festival. The company has shared the film’s trailer.
