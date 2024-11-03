Picture: How Calafiori followed Arsenal’s loss in Newcastle

Italy international Riccardo Calafiori is still recovering from a knee injury and followed Arsenal’s loss against Newcastle on TV on Saturday.

The former Roma and Bologna defender didn’t travel with the team on Saturday and saw the Gunners lose their second Premier League game from the last three on TV.

Calafiori posted a picture of his living room on Instagram and the TV showing the game in the early minutes of yesterday’s clash at St. James’ Park.

Calafiori suffered a knee injury in a Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk on October 22 and is not expected to return to action before the end of November.