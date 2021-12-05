Pictou County pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle

A 61-year-old pedestrian is in a Halifax hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle on Friday in New Glasgow, N.S.

In a news release, New Glasgow Regional Police say a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old Pictou County, N.S., man struck the pedestrian, who is also from Pictou County, around 5:15 p.m. AT on East River Road.

The pedestrian was initially taken to the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow, but was then transported to Halifax.

The investigation continues.

