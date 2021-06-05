In Pics: Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Look Radiant At Their Wedding

On 4 June, actor Yami Gautam and Uri director Aditya Dhar surprised their followers with their wedding announcement. After sharing a picture in the announcement post, Yami took to social media to share more glimpses from the ceremony.

In the pictures, the actor can be seen in an orange suit with henna adorned hands, and husband Aditya sits next to her in a blue jacket in one. In the caption, she wrote, “’O dear one, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you’ – Lalleshwari.”

Yami Gautam in an orange suit at the wedding ceremony

An overjoyed Yami sits with henna on her hands

Yami Gautam is all smiles as she looks at husband Aditya Dhar

The newlyweds sit near the auspicious fire pit

The ceremony was attended by immediate family

Fan pages of the celebrities also shared snaps from the couple’s wedding. Yami and Aditya tied the knot in a private ceremony on 4 June which was attended by immediate family. In the pictures shared by fan pages, Yami wears a red saree and Aditya dons an ivory sherwani.

