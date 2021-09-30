Pics: Vicky Kaushal & Team at 'Sardar Udham' Trailer Launch

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham released on Thursday, 30 September. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film follows Vicky as Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab, on 13 March, 1940, in London, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. The film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 16 October.

Here are some pics from the trailer launch:

Vicky Kaushal at Sardar Udham trailer launch.

The film's director Shoojit Sircar.

Sardar Udham team at the trailer launch.

The film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 16 October.

