In Pics: Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza Stun the Ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week

The Lakmé Fashion Week's ramp was a star-studded event with celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapse Pannu, Dia Mirza, and Mrunal Thakur donning some note-worthy ensembles.

Designers like Gaurav Gupta and Abraham and Thakore were part of the event. Taapsee wore a Gaurang Shah saree, while Mrunal Thakur dazzled in a J J Valaya bridal lehenga. Check out all the pictures from LFW 2021 here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a Gaurav Gupta ensemble.

Taapsee Pannu and Gaurang Shah.

Taapsee Pannu.

Dia Mirza.

Dia Mirza in Abraham and Thakore.

Rahul Bose and Tripti Dimri.

