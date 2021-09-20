In Pics: Ruturaj Gaikwad's masterclass helps CSK beat MI as IPL 2021's 2nd leg gets underway in UAE

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad raises his bat in celebration after bringing up his third half-century of the season. Sportzpics

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad raises his bat in celebration after bringing up his third half-century of the season. Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians players celebrate the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians players celebrate the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. Sportzpics

Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad shared a crucial 81-run stand for the fourth wicket to bring Chennai Super Kings back on their feet after being reduced to 24/4 at one stage. Sportzpics

Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad shared a crucial 81-run stand for the fourth wicket to bring Chennai Super Kings back on their feet after being reduced to 24/4 at one stage. Sportzpics

Chennai Super Kings seamer Deepak Chahar successfully appeals for a leg-before wicket against Quinton de Kock. Sportzpics

Chennai Super Kings seamer Deepak Chahar successfully appeals for a leg-before wicket against Quinton de Kock. Sportzpics

Saurabh Tiwary top-scored for Mumbai Indians with an unbeaten 50 off 40 deliveries. Sportzpics

Saurabh Tiwary top-scored for Mumbai Indians with an unbeaten 50 off 40 deliveries. Sportzpics

Also See: IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, bowlers help CSK script 20-run win over MI, reach top spot on table

IPL 2021: Ruturaj and Bravo got us more than what we expected, says MS Dhoni

IPL 2021: Hardik missed the match against CSK due to niggle, says MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

Read more on First Cricket Photos by Firstpost.