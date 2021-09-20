In Pics: Ruturaj Gaikwad's masterclass helps CSK beat MI as IPL 2021's 2nd leg gets underway in UAE
Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad raises his bat in celebration after bringing up his third half-century of the season. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. Sportzpics
Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad shared a crucial 81-run stand for the fourth wicket to bring Chennai Super Kings back on their feet after being reduced to 24/4 at one stage. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings seamer Deepak Chahar successfully appeals for a leg-before wicket against Quinton de Kock. Sportzpics
Saurabh Tiwary top-scored for Mumbai Indians with an unbeaten 50 off 40 deliveries. Sportzpics
