Randhir Kapoor hosted a griha pravesh for his new house on Friday. Kapoor's daughters Karisma and Kareena attended the puja. Neetu Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Aadar Jain were also part of the gathering.

A video of Kareena arriving at Randhir Kapoor's new house was posted on Instagram by photojournalist Manav Manglani. She wore a simple white suit. Neetu Kapoor was seen in a pink salwar kameez.

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni outside Randhir Kapoor's new home.

Aadar Jain attended the 'griha pravesh' puja.

Babita Kapoor outside Randhir Kapoor's new house.

Karisma, Kareena and Babita Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor wore a simple white suit.

Also Read: Pics: Kareena, Malaika, Neetu Kapoor Party With Manish Malhotra

. Read more on Photos by The Quint.Pics: Kareena, Karisma, Neetu At Randhir Kapoor's Home For Griha Pravesh'Green Pass': 10 European Countries Approve Covishield for Travel . Read more on Photos by The Quint.