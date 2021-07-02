Pics: Kareena, Karisma, Neetu At Randhir Kapoor's Home For Griha Pravesh

Randhir Kapoor hosted a griha pravesh for his new house on Friday. Kapoor's daughters Karisma and Kareena attended the puja. Neetu Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Aadar Jain were also part of the gathering.

A video of Kareena arriving at Randhir Kapoor's new house was posted on Instagram by photojournalist Manav Manglani. She wore a simple white suit. Neetu Kapoor was seen in a pink salwar kameez.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni outside Randhir Kapoor's new home.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Aadar Jain attended the 'griha pravesh' puja.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Babita Kapoor outside Randhir Kapoor's new house. </p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karisma, Kareena and Babita Kapoor.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kareena Kapoor wore a simple white suit.</p></div>

