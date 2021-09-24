Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Their Kids Return From Vacation

Quint Entertainment
·1 min read

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday as they returned from their beach vacation. While Kareena wore a breezy, floral dress, Saif sported a t-shirt and white trousers.

Kareena celebrated her 41st birthday recently. She has been posting photos from her trip on Instagram.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Saif Ali Khan and Taimur return to Mumbai.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kareena Kapoor, Saif and Taimur spotted at the airport as they return from their beach vacation.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kareena wore a breezy dress.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Saif and Taimur at the airport.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kareena and Saif's younger son Jehangir.</p></div>

