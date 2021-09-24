Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Their Kids Return From Vacation

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday as they returned from their beach vacation. While Kareena wore a breezy, floral dress, Saif sported a t-shirt and white trousers.

Kareena celebrated her 41st birthday recently. She has been posting photos from her trip on Instagram.

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur return to Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif and Taimur spotted at the airport as they return from their beach vacation.

Kareena wore a breezy dress.

Saif and Taimur at the airport.

Kareena and Saif's younger son Jehangir.

Also Read: When Kareena Kapoor Revealed Her Family’s Reaction to Her Harvard Acceptance

. Read more on Photos by The Quint.Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Their Kids Return From VacationCM Vijayan Presents Data to Counter Kerala Bishop's ‘Narcotic Jihad’ Remark . Read more on Photos by The Quint.