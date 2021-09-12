Pics: Karan Patel, Sussanne Khan & Others Visit Ekta Kapoor for Ganpati Darshan

Like several celebrities, Ekta Kapoor welcomed Ganpati to her home this year and invited her friends from the industry to celebrate the festival as well. Many celebrities including Karan Patel, Ridhi Dogra, Sussanne Khan, and Krystle D’Souza visited Ekta Kapoor’s house for Ganpati darshan.

Writer Mushtaq Sheikh and Balaji Telefilms Executive Vice President Tanusri Dasgupta also shared pictures from the get-together at Ekta Kapoor’s home attended by Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani, Anita Hassanandani and others. Ekta Kapoor wore a beige suit.

Take a look at the pictures.

Karishma Tanna reaches Ekta Kapoor's residence.

Sanaya Irani and Ridhi Dogra at Ekta Kapoor's place for darshan.

Krystle D'Souza at Ekta Kapoor's house for Ganpati darshan in a white kurta with sheer embroidery.

Anita Hassanandani visited Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati darshan.

Karan Patel wore a blue kurta while wife Ankita Bhargava Patel wore a light salmon pink kurta.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Ridhima Pandit also visited the Ganpati darshan at Ekta Kapoor's house.

Karan Patel with wife Ankita Bhargava Patel, and Mushtaq Shiekh at Ganpati darshan.

Sussanne Khan at Ekta Kapoor's house.

Krystle D'Souza and Ekta Kapoor at the latter's house.

Ekta Kapoor bought Ganpati home for this year's Ganesh Chaturthi and invited several friends.

Also Read: Pics: Shilpa Shetty, Sohail Khan Perform Ganesh Visarjan With Family

. Read more on Photos by The Quint.Pics: Karan Patel, Sussanne Khan & Others Visit Ekta Kapoor for Ganpati DarshanBhupendra Patel Chosen as New Gujarat CM, Day After Vijay Rupani's Resignation . Read more on Photos by The Quint.