In Pics: Inside Bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal's Bachelorette Party

Singham famed actress Kajal Aggarwal is soon going to get hitched. The actress is going to get married to Gautam Kichlu, an entrepreneur, on October 30 in Mumbai. She recently celebrated her bachelorette party with sister Nisha Aggarwal.

Wearing a little black dress and a playboy hairband, Kajal was beaming with happiness as she posed with Nisha in the pictures from her bachelorette party. Kajal was wearing a sash which read “Bride to Be” while Nisha’s sash read “Bride Tribe.” Apart from Instagram posts, Nisha also shared a story on her Instagram handle. She can be seen holding a balloon which said, “Kajal’s bachelorette.” Take a look:

Kajal took to Instagram to share a statement about her wedding and after she shared the news, her sister Nisha posted pictures from the party.

In the statement, Kajal said that the wedding will be a private ceremony attended by only immediate family members. She also mentioned how the Covid-19 pandemic has shed a sobering light on their joy but she was sure that people will be cheering for them in spirit.

Reacting to her post, several people congratulated Kajal on the delightful development in her personal life. Baahubali famed Anushka Shetty and actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is popular for his work in Malayalam films, also congratulated the soon-to-be bride.

Taapsee Pannu commented, “Wishing all the love n happiness in this new chapter of life.” Actors Esha Gupta, Vatsal Seth and Yami Gautam also expressed their joy and congratulated Kajal.

Kajal has predominantly worked predominantly in Telugu films and has won several awards for her performances. She has also worked in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam films.

She made her debut in Bollywood in 2011 starring opposite Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty’s Singham. The film was a box-office hit and Kajal also received good reviews for her performance. In 2013, she starred in Special 26 with Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Jimmy Sheirgill.