Pics: Day 1 of FDCI's First-Ever Digital Fashion Week

18 September marked the first day of the FDCI Couture Week 2020 - India's first digital fashion week. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has decided to go completely virtual this year. Pre-recorded and edited fashion films are bein presented on FDCI's social media and YouTube channels that are open for viewing to all.

On day 1, designs by Suneet Verma and Gaurav Gupta were presented. Gaurav Gupta's designs were lauded for promoting inclusivity. According to FDCI, Suneet Verma's collection had a "mix of traditional motifs with abstract artworks enhanced by the age old crafts of India."

Initially the FDCI had thought they would have to make use of computer-aided models. However, the unlock guidelines, which allow upto 50 people to come together and work with precautions in place, came as a relief. It allowed the FDCI to shoot the show and present it digitally. Designers too enjoyed more freedom as they were given the freedom to choose locations and plan their own fashion film.

