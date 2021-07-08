Pics: Alia, Ranbir, Kareena Get Together to Celebrate Neetu Kapoor's Birthday

Neetu Kapoor celebrates her 63rd birthday on Thursday. Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor threw a party for Neetu on Wednesday. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor gathered for the family dinner. Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and Randhir Kapoor were also present.

Sharing a photo with Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Riddhima wrote, "Verified Me & mine ! Happiest bday Ma! We love you so much".

Here are some more pics from the celebration:

Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She will be seen alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the film.

