Picnic blanket Market 2023-2028 Growth Analysis, Share, and consumption by Regional data, Investigation and Growth, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research

·10 min read
PUNE, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Picnic blanket Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Picnic blanket is a waterproof carpet, mainly used for picnics, outdoor camping and other places.

Picnic blanket Market Report Contains 2023: -

  • Complete overview of the global Picnic blanket Market

  • Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Picnic blanket Markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

  • Description and analysis of Picnic blanket market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

  • impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Picnic blanket Market and current trends in the enterprise

  Beckworth & Co.,Oceas Outdoors,Picnic Time, Inc.,YODO,Scuddles,PortableAnd,KingCamp,Mumu Sugar,Tirrinia,HEHUI,Amazon Basics,Generic,Mambe,Exclusivo Mezcla,CAMEL CROWN,Hiwoss,DII,Benevolence LA,Shengyuan Tourism Products Co., Ltd,Jiangsu New Feeling Outdoors Manufacturing

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Picnic Blanket market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Picnic Blanket market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Picnic Blanket landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

Under $25 accounting for % of the Picnic Blanket global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Outdoor Activities segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about % in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Picnic Blanket include Beckworth & Co., Oceas Outdoors, Picnic Time, Inc., YODO, Scuddles, PortableAnd, KingCamp, Mumu Sugar and Tirrinia, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a % market share of Picnic Blanket in 2021.

This report focuses on Picnic Blanket volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Picnic Blanket market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Picnic Blanket Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

A picnic blanket is a type of portable outdoor blanket that is designed for use on grass or other outdoor surfaces. They are typically made of waterproof or water-resistant materials such as nylon or polyester, and come in a variety of colors, patterns and sizes. They can be used for picnics, camping trips, outdoor concerts and other activities.

Regarding the market, Picnic blanket is an item of outdoor gear and its market is closely tied to camping and outdoor activity gear market. The rise in popularity of outdoor activities and an increase in disposable income are expected to drive the market growth. However, the market may also be affected by factors such as weather conditions and economic downturns.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21446798

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Picnic blanket Market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Picnic blanket Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

  • Under $25

  • $25 to $50

  • $50 to $100

  • $100 to $200

  • $200 & Above

Segment by Application

  • Outdoor Activities

  • Nursing

  • Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

  • North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Picnic blanket Market: -

  • Beckworth & Co.

  • Oceas Outdoors

  • Picnic Time, Inc.

  • YODO

  • Scuddles

  • PortableAnd

  • KingCamp

  • Mumu Sugar

  • Tirrinia

  • HEHUI

  • Amazon Basics

  • Generic

  • Mambe

  • Exclusivo Mezcla

  • CAMEL CROWN

  • Hiwoss

  • DII

  • Benevolence LA

  • Shengyuan Tourism Products Co., Ltd

  • Jiangsu New Feeling Outdoors Manufacturing

Key Benefits of Picnic blanket Market Research Report:

  • Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market

  • Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

Detailed TOC of Global Picnic Blanket Market Research Report 2022

1 Picnic Blanket Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Picnic Blanket

1.2 Picnic Blanket Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Picnic Blanket Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Under $25

1.2.3 $25 to $50

1.2.4 $50 to $100

1.2.5 $100 to $200

1.2.6 $200 & Above

1.3 Picnic Blanket Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Picnic Blanket Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Outdoor Activities

1.3.3 Nursing

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Picnic Blanket Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Picnic Blanket Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Picnic Blanket Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Picnic Blanket Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Picnic Blanket Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Picnic Blanket Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Picnic Blanket Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Picnic Blanket Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Picnic Blanket Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Picnic Blanket Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Picnic Blanket Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Picnic Blanket Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Picnic Blanket Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

1.To study and analyze the global Picnic blanketconsumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Picnic blanket Market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Picnic blanketmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Picnic blanket with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Picnic blanket submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Picnic blanket Market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Picnic blanket Market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the Picnic blanket Market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Picnic blanket Market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Client Focus
1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Picnic blanket market?


Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Picnic blanket,Industry.

2. How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?


With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.
Please find the key player list in Summary.

3. What are your main data sources?


Both Primary and Secondary data sources are being used while compiling the report.
Primary sources include extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, as well as end-users.

Secondary sources include the research of the annual and financial reports of the top companies, public files, new journals, etc. We also cooperate with some third-party databases.

4. Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?


Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

About Proficient market insights:

Proficient market insights is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

