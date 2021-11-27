Pickup truck catches fire, spills acid fertilizer east of Orcutt

A pickup truck hauling acid fertilizer spilled its load and caught fire Friday afternoon east of Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Telephone Road near Cambridge Way, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The Ford F-150 spilled about 150 gallons of n-pHURIC acid, a corrosive material, onto the roadway, Eliason said.

After firefighters doused the flames of the vehicle fire, a hazardous-materials team was brought in to clean up the fertilizer.

No injuries were reported, but Telephone Road was shut down in the area for nearly two hours.

The roadway was partially reopened at about 4 p.m.

