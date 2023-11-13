Who picks the type of trees planted along Fort Worth streets? Here’s what the city says

Tree planting in Fort Worth has occurred for more than 150 years and the utilization of certain species has changed with growing characteristics, preference, availability, competition for space, climate change and a host of other factors.

For example, the Bradford pear was once the most common tree planted by single-family home developers in the 1980s and early 1990s for its rapid growth, showy spring flowers, modest size and being readily available from growers and big box retailers.

Experience has taught residents that the tree is a poor choice in North Texas for parkway plantings due to its short life span and tendency to lose limbs or split during high wind events. As such, it found its way to the prohibited species list to help prevent future installations near the street.

The Park & Recreation Department has jurisdiction over trees within rights-of-way (Chapter 33) and the Forestry Section is the team tasked with those responsibilities. The Star-Telegram spoke with the City Forester Craig Fox about how the department selects trees that won’t damage sidewalks.

How does Fort Worth determine what types of trees are best?

Whether trees are installed by the City of Fort Worth, private developers or individuals, certain species are prohibited from being planted within the parkways due to common issues with surface roots (like mulberry and cottonwood), propensity for breakage (like Bradford pear and silver maple) or vulnerability to invasive pests (like ash).

Further, certain species may be restricted from parkways on a site-specific basis due to planting strip width, grade, existing soil type or presence of existing infrastructure.

When plans are submitted for review, species suitability is one of the considerations before a permit is issued.

However, not all trees planted within parkways go through the appropriate channels so the possibility exists for aberrations in the policy or execution of an approved plan.

How are trees selected for planting along Fort Worth streets?