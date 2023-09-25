Pickles Are The Sandwich Bread Alternative That Delivers The Ultimate Crunch

Pickle sandwich - Instagram

Pickles are having a moment, but they are far from new on the scene. Some historians believe that pickles have been around since 2030 BC when people discovered that brining cucumbers created a deliciously crunchy and savory snack. In recent years, pickles have had a massive spike in popularity. Practically every snack food has gotten a pickle-flavored makeover, from dill-seasoned potato chips to pickle milkshakes. Whether you prefer a spicy pickle, a bread and butter chip, or a classic dill spear, pickles are enjoyed in tons of creative ways. Try them deep-fried and paired with your favorite dipping sauce, or sandwich the veggie between layers of cheese and deli meat. You could even consider throwing out the bread altogether and let your pickle be the star of your sandwich.

Whether you're committing to a low-carb lifestyle or you simply haven't restocked your pantry in a while, this pickle hack is the perfect way to enjoy a sandwich without bread getting in the way. Recently, TikToker @cookiterica shared their recipe for an Italian sub, minus the hoagie roll. This creator takes a whole pickle, slices it in half, and hollows out the inside, creating room for slices of salami, ham, pepperoni, and cheese. They add traditional sub sandwich toppings like lettuce, tomato, and deli dressing and combine both halves to create a picture-perfect pickle sandwich.

These Pickle Sandwich Recipes Are A Seriously Big Dill (Pun Intended)

Pickle sandwiches are just the beginning of this ingenious food hack. By using pickles as an alternative to bread, our gluten-free friends can enjoy tons of delicious treats without worrying about traces of wheat. Try upping your slider game by nixing the buns and replacing them with pickles. Sandwich a small ground beef patty and melted cheese between two chunky dill slices and create a passed app that everyone will be talking about. Up your egg salad game by serving a scoop on a hollowed-out half-pickle for an open-faced sandwich that will delight guests at tea time. For those who seriously crave pickles and peanut butter, cut out the bread and make a peanut butter and pickle sandwich with only two ingredients. These recipes might sound a little out of this world, but when it comes to pickles, the weirder it sounds, the better it tastes!

One TikToker who specializes in micro cooking caught onto the pickle trend and created a tiny pickle sandwich out of a cornichon. They carefully slice the tiny pickle in half and add adorably small deli meats, cheese slices, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes. With an impressively small knife, they slice their creation in half and show off that perfectly balanced cross-section. There may only be enough for one bite, but it definitely will be delicious.

