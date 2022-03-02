PickleJar Presents Revolutionary Women of Music Hosted by Kelly Ford and Featuring Lindsay Ell, Erin Kinsey, Ruthie Collins and Kristy O of American Young

PickleJar Holdings
·4 min read
PickleJar Holdings
PickleJar Holdings

No Cover Charge for the Showcase on March 5 at Tropicana in Las Vegas

Ford Will Also Lead PickleJar’s Content Capture for “Sharla McCoy’s Nashvegas Live! National Broadcast Event” Leading Up to the ACM Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PickleJar, the live entertainment and artist payments app, announces today that they will proudly present the “Revolutionary Women of Music” leading up to the ACM Awards in Las Vegas. Spearheaded and hosted by PickleJar’s Kelly Ford and produced by Sharla McCoy, the acoustic showcase will amplify women’s voices in music and highlight these artists’ extraordinary talent. Participants include Lindsay Ell, Ruthie Collins, Erin Kinsey, and Kristy O of American Young. This event will take place at Robert Irvine’s Public House in the Tropicana on Saturday, March 5 at 6:00pm.

“I am always looking for ways to share and celebrate the stories of people who find their voice and lead the way for others to do the same,” said Kelly Ford. “PickleJar’s dedication to all artists, especially women, is unmatched so when we discussed plans for ACM Awards week, I knew just the women to call who are shining examples of grit and grace for this inaugural event.”

There is no cover charge for entry and PickleJar will donate $1k to each of the “Revolutionary Women of Music” artists’ preferred charities.

Ford will also lead PickleJar’s content capture at "Sharla McCoy's Nashvegas Live!! National Broadcast Event” leading up to the ACM Awards. Speaking with country music’s biggest stars for PickleJar +, Ford brings her award-winning charisma to the front lines of radio row.

This is just another step in PickleJar’s dedication to putting #ArtistsFirst. The founding team behind PickleJar, CEO Jeff James and President Kristian Barowksy, shared their innovative vision when they were recently featured in the latest issue of MusicRow Magazine. The two-page story highlights “the world’s biggest tip jar” and PickleJar’s plans for the future.

Founded on the idea that artists should have full control over the profitability of their creative talents, PickleJar is a suite of Artist-First technologies developed with a simple idea – “help others achieve the greatest value for their creative talents and visionary pursuits.” PickleJar’s gaming-inspired features give fans instant access to the performer through private direct messages and picture sharing – earning them loyalty rewards, achievement badges and exclusive giveaways. Most importantly, artists receive 100% of funds sent by fans through the PickleJar platform. See PickleJar.com for more information.

About PickleJar:

PickleJar is the intelligent live entertainment app for simple, safe, and secure payments between artists and their fans. It’s a suite of free, #ArtistFirst technologies where song requests and buying concert tickets feels rewarding, and where instant gratification lights up every stage and streaming performance. Leveraging the deep fintech and music industry expertise of the leadership team, PickleJar launched the first social payments platform to help musicians, content creators, and artists maximize their financial freedom.

PickleJar started with a simple vision – Artists get 100%. Two years later, the app has expanded the peer-to-peer tipping payments technology and proprietary performance management tools to include partnership programs with venues, broadcasters, and non-profits. PickleJar makes it frictionless for the growing community of artists and content creators to make, manage, and move money in the new Gratitude Economy. Learn more about the “World’s Biggest Tip Jar”℠ at PickleJar.com.

About Sharla McCoy Productions:

Country Music Industry Veteran Producer, Sharla McCoy, is the owner and operator of Nashville based McCoy Productions and is an intricate advocate working with country radio, artists, record labels and management teams. McCoy is the creator and executive producer of the ever popular "Sharla McCoy Music Row Live" (Nashville) and "NashVegas Live! "(Las Vegas) annual radio broadcast events which have been running collectively for over 30 years and where McCoy's company slogan "Where Artistry Meets AirWaves" could not ring truer.

McCoy says, "I love Country Music, the artists, country radio and the people in our industry and feel so blessed and privileged to have the opportunity to do what I love - it's not a job...it's my heart."

McCoy is also the longest running producer for satellite radio tours which she is unquestionably passionate about doing. McCoy is the creator, writer and producer of the well-received annual national holiday radio special "THE GIFT" which can be heard across this great nation on Memorial Day and Christmas hosted by superstars like Brad Paisley, Garth Brooks, Craig Morgan to name a few. The radio special creates awareness about FisherHouse.org and their work providing non-cost housing for our military and veterans families, because A Family's Love Is the Best Medicine.

Contact:
Charlotte Burke
646-660-3805
charlotte@theoriel.co


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Penguins' Matheson out indefinitely with upper-body injury

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury sustained in a loss to New Jersey on Thursday. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Matheson is “week to week.” It is unclear when Matheson was hurt. He skated 19:04 in a 6-1 setback that marked Pittsburgh's third straight defeat. Matheson, who has seven goals and 14 assists in 50 games this season for the Penguins, was part of Pittsburgh's third defensive pairing alongside Chad Ruhwede

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Nashville ready for NHL Stadium Series debut vs. Tampa Bay

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL always knew it would hold an outdoor game in Music City. It was just a question of timing. The Nashville Predators are hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the NHL's Stadium Series. This is the second outdoor game for the Predators, who played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas, and the first for the Lightning. Country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Ben

  • Rondo will miss at least 2 weeks with sprained toe

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Guard Rajon Rondo will miss at least two weeks with a sprained toe, the latest injury to hit the Cavaliers’ backcourt. Rondo sprained his right big toe in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s loss at Detroit on Thursday night. He didn’t finish the game, and the team said an MRI taken Friday revealed the sprain. The 36-year-old Rondo, acquired earlier this season after Ricky Rubio tore a knee ligament, made his first start since joining Cleveland. He was forced to have a larger role