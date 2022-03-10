Pickleball Startup Baddle Launches Three New Paddles Featuring Proprietary SpinGrit(TM) Technology

Echelon, Lancer and Ballista Elongated Paddles Now Available

Baddle Pickleball paddle line-up

Baddle Pickleball launches three new paddles featuring proprietary SpinGrit technology for better ball control and spin.

Baddle Pickleball paddles arranged in a circle

Echelon, Lancer and Ballista Elongated paddles now available from Baddle Pickleball.

Los Angeles, CA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baddle, the rapidly growing pickleball brand from OvareVentures, is expanding its portfolio with three new pickleball paddle designs featuring a proprietary SpinGrit™ surface coating. The extra-roughened SpinGrit coating on the surface of the paddle gives greater durability, better ball control and helps players unlock a new level of spin. Each (of the new paddles) brings unique advantages to the game:

Echelon Paddle (MSRP $110): With a unique thinner throat and longer handle, the Echelon allows more room to play up on the grip as well as extra space for those who prefer a two-handed backhand. Available in two grip sizes, two weights (mid-weight and heavy weight), and four colors.

Lancer Paddle (MSRP $130): Designed for players looking for more consistent control in their game without sacrificing power, the Lancer features a thicker polymer core that stabilizes the ball across the entire face of the paddle, not just the sweet spot. Available in two grip sizes, two weights and three colors, and a limited-edition Oil Slick design exclusively available from TotalPickleball.

Ballista Elongated Paddle (MSRP $130): Baddle's first elongated paddle stretches the surface area to its optimal point, giving users extra reach. The Ballista is graphite faced with a thick polymer core, available in two weights and three colors.

Each of the three new paddle brands features a polymer honeycomb core, anti-slip grip, and EdgeProtect technology. In addition, they are USA Pickleball approved for tournament play and come with a free protective cover.

Baddle paddles can be purchased at Baddle.com, Amazon, Google Shopping, Facebook Market, and retailers including TotalPickleball and Pickleball Central.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America. According to USA Pickleball, in 2020, the sport grew to 4.2 million players in the U.S. Baddle launched in 2021 and is building its business on a combination of proprietary branded merchandise and strategic licenses. Baddle's line of Vera Bradley merchandise launched in November 2021, and it has also produced branded paddles for the U.S. Army and The Ohio State University. The company recently released a line of Junior Pickleball paddles specifically designed for kids learning to play pickleball.

Story continues

"We've carefully crafted our new paddle collection to include the perfect option for all types of players; dinkers, bangers or those who have mastered the art of both," noted Steve Martin, Head of Product Development at Baddle. "We offer customization choices in the form of weighting, grip circumferences and a spectrum of bold designs and colors."

About Baddle

Baddle is a lifestyle pickleball brand that was founded in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of Cincinnati, Ohio, by pickleball players who loved the intense, competitive spirit of the game. Baddle’s product designs are intentionally built to reflect an innovative alignment of performance and style that meets the demands of all age groups and class of player participation, from beginners and everyday recreational enthusiasts, to sport professionals. Visit www.baddle.com for more information.

Attachments

CONTACT: Kate Gray OvareVentures 502-314-9598 kate.gray@ovaregroup.com



