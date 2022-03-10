Pickleball Startup Baddle Launches Three New Paddles Featuring Proprietary SpinGrit(TM) Technology

OvareVentures
·3 min read

Echelon, Lancer and Ballista Elongated Paddles Now Available

Baddle Pickleball paddle line-up

Baddle Pickleball launches three new paddles featuring proprietary SpinGrit technology for better ball control and spin.
Baddle Pickleball launches three new paddles featuring proprietary SpinGrit technology for better ball control and spin.

Baddle Pickleball paddles arranged in a circle

Echelon, Lancer and Ballista Elongated paddles now available from Baddle Pickleball.
Echelon, Lancer and Ballista Elongated paddles now available from Baddle Pickleball.

Los Angeles, CA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baddle, the rapidly growing pickleball brand from OvareVentures, is expanding its portfolio with three new pickleball paddle designs featuring a proprietary SpinGrit™ surface coating. The extra-roughened SpinGrit coating on the surface of the paddle gives greater durability, better ball control and helps players unlock a new level of spin. Each (of the new paddles) brings unique advantages to the game:

  • Echelon Paddle (MSRP $110): With a unique thinner throat and longer handle, the Echelon allows more room to play up on the grip as well as extra space for those who prefer a two-handed backhand. Available in two grip sizes, two weights (mid-weight and heavy weight), and four colors.

  • Lancer Paddle (MSRP $130): Designed for players looking for more consistent control in their game without sacrificing power, the Lancer features a thicker polymer core that stabilizes the ball across the entire face of the paddle, not just the sweet spot. Available in two grip sizes, two weights and three colors, and a limited-edition Oil Slick design exclusively available from TotalPickleball.

  • Ballista Elongated Paddle (MSRP $130): Baddle's first elongated paddle stretches the surface area to its optimal point, giving users extra reach. The Ballista is graphite faced with a thick polymer core, available in two weights and three colors.

Each of the three new paddle brands features a polymer honeycomb core, anti-slip grip, and EdgeProtect technology. In addition, they are USA Pickleball approved for tournament play and come with a free protective cover.

Baddle paddles can be purchased at Baddle.com, Amazon, Google Shopping, Facebook Market, and retailers including TotalPickleball and Pickleball Central.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America. According to USA Pickleball, in 2020, the sport grew to 4.2 million players in the U.S. Baddle launched in 2021 and is building its business on a combination of proprietary branded merchandise and strategic licenses. Baddle's line of Vera Bradley merchandise launched in November 2021, and it has also produced branded paddles for the U.S. Army and The Ohio State University. The company recently released a line of Junior Pickleball paddles specifically designed for kids learning to play pickleball.

"We've carefully crafted our new paddle collection to include the perfect option for all types of players; dinkers, bangers or those who have mastered the art of both," noted Steve Martin, Head of Product Development at Baddle. "We offer customization choices in the form of weighting, grip circumferences and a spectrum of bold designs and colors."

About Baddle

Baddle is a lifestyle pickleball brand that was founded in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of Cincinnati, Ohio, by pickleball players who loved the intense, competitive spirit of the game. Baddle’s product designs are intentionally built to reflect an innovative alignment of performance and style that meets the demands of all age groups and class of player participation, from beginners and everyday recreational enthusiasts, to sport professionals. Visit www.baddle.com for more information.

Attachments

CONTACT: Kate Gray OvareVentures 502-314-9598 kate.gray@ovaregroup.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Marble Mountain skiers stranded for hours following lift malfunction

    As many as 250 people were left stranded after a malfunction shut down a ski lift at Marble Mountain Saturday. Firefighters, search and rescue groups from around the region, and ski patrol trainees all worked together to evacuate the lift, a process which took between two and a half to three hours. Some skiers spent that time suspended in the air as high as 60 feet, or three stories. "Everyone was very cold," says Marble Mountain operations manager Richard Wells. "Anyone on a four pack, they wer

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Could Anton Forsberg be the gem of the NHL trade deadline?

    Anton Forsberg might end up being the steal of the deadline — if Ottawa is willing to move him.