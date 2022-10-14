What is Pickleball? Here's Everything to Know About the Fastest-Growing Sport in America

Skyler Caruso
·6 min read
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager play pickleball on Tuesday October 27, 2021
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager play pickleball on Tuesday October 27, 2021

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Despite its name, pickleball has nothing to do with fermented cucumbers.

But to its (ever-growing) legion of fans, the sport is just as addictive as the veggie in its name. With multiple books on the sport, high-profile investors, artist-designed pickleball paddles and even a televised celebrity tournament in the works, it's about as ubiquitous too.

So what exactly is this sport you can't escape? For starters, pickleball is often compared to a smaller version of tennis, but a bigger version of ping pong. Tournaments can be played on a court either indoors or outdoors with a paddle.

One of the reasons pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America (with a 40% increase in players since 2019, according to the New York Times) is because it caters to people of all ages and athletic abilities. So whether you strive to be the Serena Williams of pickleball or simply just want a reason to be social on a Sunday morning, there's a league for you.

If your goal is to become the greatest pickleball payer of all time, Major League Pickleball does exist, and Tom Brady (among other A-list athletes) is "coming to dominate" with his investment in the league.

Here's everything else to know about the court sport on the rise.

RELATED: Tom Brady Announces He's Joining a New Pro Sports League — Pickleball: 'I'm Coming to Dominate'

What are the rules of pickleball?

Drone shot of a mixed doubles game of pickleball. Another game is going on in the next court.
Drone shot of a mixed doubles game of pickleball. Another game is going on in the next court.

Getty

According to the official USA Pickleball rules, the sport can either be played as singles or doubles. This means that you can have two players on a team or you can play individually. Doubles is the most common. Regardless of how you choose to play, the rules and court remain the same.

The serve must be underhand, with the ball-paddle contact remaining below waist level. 'Drop serves' (hitting the ball off a bounce) are also permitted, in which the aforementioned rules don't apply.

One serve is allowed per server, and it must be made diagonally crosscourt. Specifics on serves vary depending on whether the game is played as doubles or single. USA Pickleball's official rules explains it further, but of note is that only the serving team may score.

How does scoring work for pickleball?

The intersting part about pickleball gameplay is that only the serving team can score points. Normally, games are played to 11 and the team must win by 2 points. Tournaments games are typically played to 15 or 21, and also must win by 2.

RELATED: Forget the NBA: LeBron James, Kevin Love and Draymond Green Now Own Pickleball Teams

What equipment is needed to play pickleball?

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager play pickleball on Tuesday October 27, 2021
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager play pickleball on Tuesday October 27, 2021

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Each player must be equipped with a pickleball paddle, which is smaller than a tennis racquet and a bit bigger than a ping-pong paddle. They are primarily made of lightweight composite materials, including aluminum and graphite.

As for the ball, pickleballs can be compared to wiffle balls due to the hollowness, holes and similar size — but they are different since pickleballs are slightly heavier and the hole shapes aren't the same. They come in a variety of colors, but must be a solid shade to comply with the International Confederation of Pickleball's guidelines.

Lastly, a net is needed! They must be 36 inches high by 22 feet wide. (Oh, and don't forget sneakers!)

Do you have to be athletic to play pickleball?

Athleticism is not necessary to play pickleball, which is why the sport is so popular among a wide range of ages. Fun is the name of the game for those who aren't looking to go pro!

But, the sport does have its fair share of players who take it seriously — so in that case, athletes should possess speed, agility and coordination for advanced gameplay. Plus, an understanding of the various strokes and techniques would be beneficial to up one's skill level.

RELATED: Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Fractures Foot Playing Pickleball: 'I Gave 2020 the Boot'

What's Major League Pickleball?

Pro Pickleball Association hosts the Orange County Cup in San Clemente
Pro Pickleball Association hosts the Orange County Cup in San Clemente

Mindy Schauer/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty

Believe it or not, there is a professional league for the quickly-growing court sport, called Major League Pickleball (MLP). It includes 12 teams with each squad consisting of two women and two men.

Its mission? "To elevate pickleball in everything we do, from the thrilling events we produce to the unparalleled content we create," the MLP website reads. Its vision? "To leave our mark by becoming the most well-known leader in professional pickleball, because we never stop innovating (and challenging ourselves in the process)."

Tournaments take place in cities across the country, such as Austin, Texas and Newport Beach, California. The last game of the season is slated to take place in Columbus, Ohio.

Which celebrities have invested in Major League Pickleball?

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced that he's becoming an MLP owner, joining other athletes like tennis star Kim Clijsters, NBA champion LeBron James and NFL star Drew Brees.

Brady shared the news in an Instagram video. "Look, I've been trying to find a way to extend my professional sports career, in my 40s, even into my 50s, 60s, 70s! As long as I can, right? And I think I got the answer," he said. "Seems like everyone else has the answer too — pickleball!"

The MLP said that Brady and Clijsters are buying an expansion team, with games beginning in 2023, per CNBC. The group will be led by Knighthead Capital.

Furthermore, NBA stars Draymond Green and Kevin Love will become owners in the league that plans to increase its size from 12 teams to 16. The league did not reveal the names of the NBA stars' teams or where they will be located.

RELATED: Tom Brady Says He Decided to Un-Retire Because He 'Felt Like I Had a Little Bit Left'

What are the origins of pickleball?

Two pickleball paddles and two pickleballs on court
Two pickleball paddles and two pickleballs on court

Getty

Despite pickleball's recent rise to popularity, the court sport has been around since the summer of 1965. It was founded by three dads — Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum — in the summer on Bainbridge Island, Washington.

Pritchard came up with the name, inspired by "the thrown-together leftover non-starters in the 'pickle boat' of crew races," per the origin story detailed by USA Pickleball. But it was Joel's son Frank — 14 years old at the time — who prompted his dad to "make up a game" when he was bored in Bainbridge.

"Joel and Bill went to the back shed and grabbed a plastic perforated ball from a plastic bat and ball set that Frank had been given for his birthday earlier that year," the story reads. "They located a pair of table tennis paddles, set up the badminton net, grabbed the ball and played that first game."

Where can I watch celebrities play pickleball?

Given the sport's moment in the zeitgeist, you're likely to be able to find a celebrity playing almost anywhere. But you could also just tune into Pickled on CBS Nov. 17 to watch an assortment of stars including Jimmie Allen, Will Ferrell and Emma Watson go paddle-to-paddle in the sport.

According to Variety, not only will celebs be competing, but Cari Champion, John Michael Higgins and Bill Raftery will join Colbert in commentating, and Claussen Pickles (fittingly) will sponsor the halftime analysis.

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • NHL tanking rankings: Who's in prime position to secure Connor Bedard?

    With an elite talent like Connor Bedard ready to be plucked with the first overall pick, this year's race to the NHL's basement holds more intrigue than ever.

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Akim Aliu, Wayne Simmonds respond to reporter's 'racist' column

    A controversial column from Toronto reporter Steve Simmons prompted strong responses from veteran NHL forward Wayne Simmonds and former professional hockey player Akim Aliu on Sunday.

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Vancouver misses MLS playoffs with 2-0 loss to Minnesota

    SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Franco Fragapane scored early in the first half, Jonathan González added an insurance goal in the second and Minnesota United defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. Minnesota United (15-14-6) came into the match needing a win or tie to advance and improved to 3-0-2 all-time against Vancouver (12-16-7) at home. The Whitecaps, who won three consecutive home games heading into the match, needed a

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.