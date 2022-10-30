Pickett orders Steelers to 'study more' after loss to Eagles

  • Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during the first half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    1/6

    Steelers Eagles Football

    Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during the first half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) evades a rush by Philadelphia Eagles Robert Quinn during the first half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    2/6

    Steelers Eagles Football

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) evades a rush by Philadelphia Eagles Robert Quinn during the first half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes agains the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    3/6

    Steelers Eagles Football

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes agains the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) blocks a pass thrown by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during the second half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    4/6

    Steelers Eagles Football

    Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) blocks a pass thrown by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during the second half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox, left, picks up a fumble by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett during the second half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    5/6

    Steelers Eagles Football

    Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox, left, picks up a fumble by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett during the second half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) speaks with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Eagles 35-13. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    6/6

    Steelers Eagles Football

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) speaks with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Eagles 35-13. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during the first half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) evades a rush by Philadelphia Eagles Robert Quinn during the first half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes agains the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) blocks a pass thrown by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during the second half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox, left, picks up a fumble by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett during the second half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) speaks with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Eagles 35-13. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
DAN GELSTON
·4 min read

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles coach Nick Sirianni knows Steelers fans often take over an opposing stadium and offer a slice of Pittsburgh with thousands of waves of their Terrible Towels.

Sirianni scanned the Linc and spotted few of the ubiquitous rally towels. He gave credit to Eagles fans who had pretty much locked out their intrastate rivals from snapping up tickets.

Forget the towels.

About the only thing terrible in Philly was, well, the Steelers.

Kenny Pickett had passes picked off, got sacked, failed to throw a touchdown pass and struggled all game. The end result Sunday was the Eagles beat the Steelers 35-13 to remain undefeated.

A rookie quarterback, Pickett put the Steelers (2-6) on notice: Time to hit the playbook.

“Guys need to know what they’re doing,” Pickett said. “We need to study more. I don’t think we study enough as a group. There’s way too many penalties, which we can control. It’s all mental. There’s really no excuse for that to happen.”

Pickett once famously backed out of his commitment to play at Temple and decided to play his collegiate career across the state at Pitt. That meant he missed out on playing at the Linc, the shared home of the Eagles (7-0) and Owls.

No doubt, Pickett wished he could have missed this one, too.

Pickett has started four straight games after replacing Mitch Trubisky at halftime of the Steelers’ 24-20 loss to the Jets on Oct. 2. The No. 20 overall pick, Pickett has shown promise at times, but has experienced growing pains. Ball security has been an issue.

Pickett was strip-sacked late in the game by Jason Hargrove, leading to a Philadelphia touchdown.

“When you’re going 14 plays, 16 plays, something’s going to happen sooner or later,” Pickett said.

In this case, it wasn't touchdowns: Pickett finished 25 of 38 for 191 yards with one interception.

“We all weren’t good enough today. I’ll just assess it in that way,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “He’s a young guy getting an opportunity to play and all that. I’m just not in that frame of mind right now. I’m going to assess what transpired from a collective perspective.”

Wide receiver Chase Claypool threw a 1-yard pass to fullback Derek Watt on a trick play in the first quarter for Pittsburgh’s only touchdown.

Everything else went wrong for the Steelers: No receiver topped 57 yards, no running back had more than 50 yards and the Steelers were whistled for nine penalties for 60 yards.

“A guy dropping a ball or missing a block or I miss a throw, the physical things, you can pat each other on the back and say we’ll go get them next time,” Pickett said. “You can put up with that. But the stuff you can’t put up with is the mental mistakes and that needs to get fixed.”

The Steelers entered the game 31st in points, 30th in total offense and near the bottom of the league in yards per pass attempt and yards per rushing attempt. Pittsburgh remains without a 20-yard rush and has just one completion over 40 yards this season.

“We need more explosive plays,” Pickett said.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada remains on the hot seat after another dismal outing. Tomlin declined to discuss any potential changes to the coaching staff as the Steelers head into a bye week.

“We’re 2-6, guys. I’m not going to answer that question every week,” Tomlin said. “I’m open to doing whatever is required for us to get better. That’s just how it is. We’re seriously committed to winning and being better and that’s just a component of it.”

Even worse, A.J. Brown taunted defenders Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ahkello Witherspoon after they failed to break up the wide receiver’s third touchdown pass of the first half. Witherspoon, his first game back since a Week 3 hamstring injury, was benched in the second half for James Pierre.

“We’re not positioning ourselves to win games. We didn’t today,” Tomlin said. “We’ve got to own that. Some fundamental things, we’re falling short.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • William Shatner was right, 2 Blue Origin astronauts said: spaceflights do trigger grief and sadness

    William Shatner said his Blue Origin space flight felt "like a funeral." Sharon and Marc Hagle also experienced sadness from their trip.

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Captain Bo Horvat scores twice as Vancouver Canucks down Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1

    VANCOUVER — There was a different air in the Vancouver Canucks' locker room Friday night. The team had its first win on home ice — a decisive 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. And after starting the campaign on a disastrous seven-game skid, the Canucks were officially on a new streak with back-to-back victories. “Obviously there's a lot more energy, obviously the smiles on our faces," said Bo Horvat, who scored twice on Friday. "But I mean, we’ve got to dig ourselves out of the hole here

  • Canada's Steven Dubois, Pascal Dion win short track gold at World Cup in Montreal

    Canadian speed skaters Steven Dubois and Pascal Dion captured gold on home ice on Sunday at the season-opening short track World Cup stop in Montreal. Dubois won the men's 500-metre event for his second medal of the weekend, and Dion followed it up by topping the podium in the men's 1,000m in an exciting finish. Dubois, a 25-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., crossed the line in 40.345 seconds in front of the roaring crowd at the Aréna Maurice-Richard. South Korea's Lee June-Seo won the silver meda

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat