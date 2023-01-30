Picketing and cancelled classes set to begin, as deadline passes on MUN labour dispute

Classes will be disrupted at Memorial University starting Monday as more than 800 faculty association members head out on strike. (Lukas Wall/CBC - image credit)

Members of the Memorial University Faculty Association (MUNFA) won't be in classrooms on Monday morning. They'll be on picket lines.

The university and the association reached an impasse on Sunday, and no deal was struck as the deadline of midnight on Jan. 30 came to pass.

The university sent a news release just after midnight, saying it was anticipating strike action. MUNFA planned to start picketing at 8 a.m.

"This is not the outcome we hoped for and we welcome a return to the bargaining table," says the release from the university.

The faculty association represents 800 members, which include faculty, librarians, counsellors and co-operative and field education co-ordinators. While they represent many professors at the university, classes taught by non-MUNFA members are still scheduled to go ahead.

That means students may have to cross picket lines. For those not comfortable doing so, Neil Bose, MUN's interim provost, said discussions of "academic amnesty" for classes missed would have to be held by the university's senate once a strike was over.

What's the hang up?

The university released its latest offer on Sunday, pleading with MUNFA to take it to its membership for a vote.

MUN said its offer includes a 12 per cent salary increase over four years, 20 additional weeks of supplemental parental leave, a 24 per cent increase in pay for teaching additional courses, and extra pay and a signing bonus for those on term appointments.

With the salary increase, MUN said the average tenured professor would go from making $137,300 to $164,084 by 2026.

But Ash Hossain, the president of MUNFA, said the impasse wasn't about compensation.

"We are fighting for democracy, equity and fairness in this deal, money is just a distraction," he said. "They want to make it a money matter, it's not all about money."

Two key issues are the use of lesser-paid contract employees without tenure, as well as the involvement of faculty members in making decisions on academic issues.

Story continues

MUN is governed by two branches — the board of regents, and the senate. MUNFA wants a greater involvement with the board of regents, which the university said hinges on approval from the provincial government.

"Faculty members are currently involved in all aspects of academic matters including the hiring of all academic staff from their peers to senior leaders," reads a statement from the university. "Additionally, the university has requested that faculty representation be added to the Board of Regents when the provincial government updates the Memorial University Act."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador