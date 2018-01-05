Pickens scores career-high 26; Stanford beats UCLA in 2OT

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) -- Dorian Pickens scored a career-high 26 points, including a 3-pointer in the final two minutes of the second overtime, to help Stanford surprise UCLA 107-99 in Pac-12 Conference action Thursday night.

Daejon Davis added a season-best 22 points for the Cardinal (7-8, 1-1), who have beaten the Bruins three of the past four meetings at home.

''We haven't won in a while,'' Davis said. ''Now I'm looking forward to more moments like this.''

Aaron Holiday scored 31 points, 29 after halftime, and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer of the first overtime to tie the game at 94 and give UCLA (11-4, 2-1) new life.

''We're not the super over-talented offensive team that we were a year ago, so we can't just rely on offense,'' UCLA coach Steve Alford said. ''We scored enough. We did enough offensively, even with the bad foul shooting, but we just didn't get any stops in the second half. We couldn't close it out, we have to figure that out.''

Pickens also hit a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining in regulation to tie it at 85 and send the game into overtime.

''I just wanted to get a shot up,'' Pickens said. ''I pumped faked and he went up so I got a good look and it felt good.''

Kezie Okpala dunked with 33 seconds left and Oscar Da Silva came up with a huge block in the final five seconds of the first overtime. Okpala hit 1-of-2 free throws to put Stanford ahead 94-91 before Holiday's 3-pointer.

Kris Wilkes had 18 points, Gyorgy Goloman scored 14 and Prince Ali added 16 points for the Bruins, who had a four-game win streak snapped.

''We couldn't guard Davis,'' Alford said. ''Davis was terrific. Pickens was terrific. First half, Travis was really good, we just didn't have an answer, really, for Pickens and Davis.''

Michael Humphrey, who finished with 14 points, sank a pair of free throws early in overtime to give Stanford its first lead since 32-30 late in the first half.