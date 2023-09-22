Here’s who you picked for this week’s KC Star high school football Player of the Week

A leader on and off the field, senior Xayver Powell of Washington High School in Kansas City, Kansas, gives it his all no matter what he’s doing, head coach Camron Smith said.

His performance against Bonner Springs Friday earned him the honor of being named The Star’s high school football Player of the Week. Washington was also named The Star’s and 810 Varsity’s Team of the Week.

Powell finished the game against Bonner Springs with 103 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown, 93 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on offense. He wasn’t done there, as he also added eight tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble on defense, leading the Wildcats to a 37-28 victory over the Braves.

Whether he’s helping the Wildcats on both sides of the football field or helping out his local church, Powell is a positive voice in the community, Washington head coach Smith said.

“I’m so proud of the young man, athlete, and the leader he has become,” Smith said.

As one of Washington’s three team captains, Powell helps keep the players in line as a vocal and physical leader, according to Smith.

He said Powell is a hard worker who does the extra work to be able to play football at a high level for Washington.

“(Powell) watches extra film sessions, and he has also organized a Sunday afternoon players-only fieldwork session,” Smith said. “I tell them all the time greatness is a choice and he is choosing to be great.”

Washington will need Powell’s leadership for this Friday’s game against Wamego. The Red Raiders finished second in Class 4A in 2022, losing to Bishop Miege in the state championship.

