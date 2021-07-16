Pick the perfect armchair for your living space

Photo credit: DFS

You've got the sofa of your dreams, and now it's time to invest in an armchair.

Whether you're adding to your living room, home office, an awkward nook or the corner of your bedroom, there are so many areas of your home that can benefit from this must-have piece of furniture.

Now you can relax at home with our range of House Beautiful armchairs at DFS. Made for modern living, our chairs combine long-lasting comfort and contemporary style.

Photo credit: House Beautiful | DFS

Explore the Layla range

Upholstered in a textured durable fabric, Layla is able to withstand whatever family life throws at it, with no-plump, deep padded foam-filled seat cushions, and a selection of shapes to complement any modern home. Layla armchairs are available in a choice of 12 colours, across silvery greys, teals, greys, pinks and charcoals. Complementary scatter cushions are also available.



Photo credit: House Beautiful | DFS

Explore the Darcy Range

The Darcy range is designed to add a touch of luxury to any space. No element has been overlooked in the design, from the super-soft yet durable plush velvet fabric, to the streamlined brushed brass or nickel feet. The Darcy armchairs come in 10 on-trend colours so you're sure to find a shade to suit.

Photo credit: House Beautiful | DFS

Explore the Libby range

Offering superb comfort for the modern contemporary home, Libby comes in seven colour combinations to match every interior scheme, boasting luxurious Italian fabrics, clean lines and elegant metal legs with a subtle satin finish. All of the armchairs in the Libby range come with a free accent scatter cushion.

Photo credit: House Beautiful | DFS

Explore the Claudette Range

The Claudette range is modern, elegant and beautifully upholstered in a durable linen-viscose. It's soft to the touch yet incredibly hardwearing, and absolutely no detail has been overlooked, from the turned wooden feet and delicately sloping arms to the pillow-back cushions that invite you to sit back and relax in style. It's available in eight plain colours, as well as a bold geometric pattern.

Photo credit: House Beautiful | DFS

Explore the Long Beach range

Made for modern and versatile living, our chic Long Beach armchairs are a comfortable option to suit a family home. Available in nine deep velvets, and six soft shades across steel grey, light blue, and soft beige, the Long Beach armchairs offer a simple and refined design that will stand up to the wear and tear of a hectic family life.





Photo credit: House Beautiful | DFS





Explore the Sophia Range

The Sophia range adds a touch of contemporary style to any home. It's also luxuriously comfortable thanks to soft foam filling with seats you can really sink into. It's available in nine colours, each with a free accent scatter cushion. This design also comes in leather and the range includes armchairs, swivel chairs, footstools and storage footstools. These are available in six leather colours across shades of grey, cream and rich mocha brown.



Photo credit: House Beautiful | DFS

Explore the Freya Range

With its selection of 19 colours to choose from, the chic Freya armchair range offers something for every home. A Perfectly irresistible place to relax after a long day, this design also comes in leather, with a further eight colour options.

