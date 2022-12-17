Pick up your kids to stop train strikes ruining Christmas, drivers told

Rail Strikes

Thousands of young people will be stranded by train strikes at Christmas unless they can hitch a lift from their parents or friends, the RAC has warned.

A fifth of people travelling over the festive period have had their plans disrupted by rail strikes, according to research carried out by the breakdown firm this week.

More than a quarter had not yet found alternative means of travel to their Christmas destination, despite the big day being just over a week away.

Young adults had been heavily relying on trains to get them home for Christmas. Two in five have had their travel plans dashed by planned strikes by the RMT Union, which will run between 6pm on Christmas Eve and December 27.

Rod Dennis of the RAC said: “Those with access to a car are the lucky ones. Things are distinctly less rosy for people who don’t, with a large proportion of these currently without a plan for how they’ll make their Christmas getaways this year.

“Short of booking an urgent coach ticket or cancelling their plans altogether, we have to hope that friends or family members are in a position to help them out with a last-minute offer of a lift.”

National Highways, which monitors lane closures and assists emergency services with motorway accidents, also began a 12 days of industrial action yesterday over pay and working conditions.

It comes as the number of motorists on the road close to Christmas is expected to surge, just as the icy and snowy conditions make it increasingly dangerous to drive. IAM RoadSmart, a road safety charity, said the combination of strike disruption and severe weather would create “life-threatening risks” on the road.

Neil Greig of IAM RoadSmart said preparation and planning for road trips this Christmas had never been more important.

Mr Greig said: “Simply jumping into the car at the start of the holidays and heading off is a recipe for disaster. Being stranded at the roadside is more than just a minor annoyance, it puts you, your passengers and those who have to rescue you at high risk.

“For the sake of a few quick checks on fuel and tyres, and a bit of journey planning to avoid the worst delays you can have a much more relaxing and safer Christmas.”

National Highways has committed to removing 900 miles of roadworks ahead of Christmas in a bid to make travelling easier for drivers. It estimates almost 98pc of motorways and major A-roads will be free of roadworks between December 20 and January 3.