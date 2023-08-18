'Pick your battles' – Gianni Infantino's equality gaffe is condescending to women

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has once again made a silly comment - Reuters/Jaimi Joy

Fifa president Gianni Infantino had some good news for women all over the world on Friday. Equality is now, in fact, within their grasp. They “have the power to do it”.

It’s simple, really: All women need to do is try harder because, all this time, it’s been up to women to “convince us men what we have to do”. Eureka! If only somebody had thought of that earlier.

In a 22-minute speech that was not originally advertised on Fifa’s publicised schedule for their women’s football convention in Sydney ahead of Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England, Infantino attempted to directly address the women in the room and make an impassioned call for equality in football, saying: “You, here in this room, all the women in this room, you have the power to do it. So believe in it.”

In this moment, he seemed to forget that he is, in fact, the Fifa president, and the most powerful person in world football.

A few classics were thrown in for good measure too, to once again reassure his audience that he cares about women because he has four daughters. But for the women at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, coaches, administrators, former players and more, many of whom have spent their whole careers fighting against barriers in the game, fighting for funding, fighting for a voice, his words will have felt exasperating, hollow and condescending.

“I say to all the women - and you know I have four daughters, so I have a few at home [laughs] - I say to all the women, that you have the power to change. Pick the right battles. Pick the right fights. You have the power to change. You have the power to convince us men what we have to do and what we don’t have to do. You do it. Just do it,” Infantino said, in the closing section of his speech.

“With men, with Fifa, you will find open doors. Just push the doors. They are open. And do it also at national level, in every country, at continental level, in every confederation.

“Just keep pushing, keep the momentum, keep dreaming, and let’s really go for a full equality. Not just equal pay in the World Cup, which is a slogan that comes up every now and then. Equal pay in the World Cup, we are going in that direction already. But that would not solve anything. It might be a symbol but it would not solve anything, because it’s one month every four years and it’s a few players out of the thousands and thousands of players. We need to keep the momentum. We need to push it. We need to go for equality but we have to do it for real. And you, here in this room, all the women in this room, you have the power to do it. So believe in it.”

Infantino missed the opportunity to send out a powerful message

There were some more pertinent points to Infantino’s speech too, not least when he called out sections of the world’s media - in particular Italian, Swiss and Danish journalists - whom he accused of attending 2023’s World Cup Down Under in significantly lower numbers than they did in Qatar.

On the Italian coverage, he said: “We need the media to push back home as well, because it cannot be possible that there were 39 Italian journalists in Qatar, where Italy did not qualify, and zero in New Zealand and Australia, where Italy qualified.” Undeniably, he has a point there, although the words “glass houses” and “stones” come to mind.

There have been many huge positives about this excellently organised World Cup, and many strong steps in the right direction for the women’s game, from greater provisions in terms of facilities, transport and of course the significant increase in player bonuses.

But Infantino’s fairly dismissive phrasing regarding the idea of levelling up the prize money for the men’s and women’s tournaments represented a missed opportunity to send out a powerful message.

Instead, women, it’s apparently over to you. Just “push” those doors open.

