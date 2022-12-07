Picayune and Gautier bolster All-Region 4-5A team

The strongest region the Coast has seen in recent memory lived up to the hype. Picayune and Gautier represented the south half of the state’s two best 5A teams and the Maroon Tide went on to achieve the first 15-0 season in South Mississippi history.

Picayune led the way in the coaches choice All-Region 4-5A team with 16 selections while Gautier is right behind with 15.

East Central is represented by 12 athletes and Vancleave by seven to round out the district’s playoff teams.

Coach of the year

Cody Stogner, Picayune

Stogner carried the torch with last year’s title victory, but he set a new precedent by going back-to-back this time around and led the Maroon Tide to the Coast’s first undefeated championship season since 1987.

Players of the year

Dante Dowdell, Picayune

Kaden Irving, Gautier

5A Mr. Football and Oregon commit Dante Dowdell and Ole Miss baseball commit Kaden Irving share the honors this year after the two wowed fans every week with highlight plays. Dowdell finished his career with 1,975 rushing yards and 28 scores. Irving threw for over 3,000 yards and joined rare company in eclipsing 10,000 career yards.

Offensive Player of the Year

John Peterson, Vancleave

Peterson’s first season as the starting running back saw him log a whopping 2,616 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns. The senior is the statewide rushing champ, according to MaxPreps.com, leading Mississippi in both yards and rushing scores.

Defensive Player of the Year

Zavion Coleman, Picayune

A participant in the upcoming MS-AL All Star game, Coleman had a breakout season his final year with 62 stops from his position on the interior defensive line. He also had 10 tackles for losses and 3.5 sacks.

Gautier’s Kaden Irving and AJ Phillips celebrate after a touchdown during a playoff game against Wayne County at Gautier High School in Gautier on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

All-Region First Team Offense

QB Deuce Knight, George County

RB Darnell Smith, Picayune

RB Eli Smith, East Central

RB Sam Harris, West Harrison

WR Dillon Alfred, Gautier

WR AJ Phillips, Gautier

WR Kelvin Beavers, Gautier

TE Gavin Trochessett, East Central

OL Casey Tynes, George County

OL Alan Grimme, Vancleave

OL Dalton Graham, East Central

OL Hayden Wells, Picayune

OL Bracken Bertan, West Harrison

OL Anderson Polk, Pearl River Central

OL Nate Richardson, Long Beach

OL Alwayne McDonald, Gautier

K Brody Marshall, Pearl River Central

ATH Darrell Smith, Picayune

Vancleave’s John Peterson runs the ball during a game between Vancleave and East Central at Vancleave Football Stadium in Vancleave on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

First Team All-Region Defense

DL Angel McGee, Gautier

DL Jamonte Waller, Picayune

DL JB McWilliams, Picayune

DL Gabe Miller, East Central

LB Amarion Tyson, Picayune

LB TJ Dunsford, East Central

LB Jarred Huff, East Central

LB Monyeh Boykin, Gautier

DB Kohl Bradley, George County

DB Chris Davis, Picayune

DB Dominic Smith, Gautier

DB Torrance Skidmore, West Harrison

P Gavin Garza, Pearl River Central

RET Tristen Williams, Pearl River Central

LS Abram Parker, West Harrison

All-Region Second Team

QB Andrew Marble, East Central

QB Brady Robertson, Picayune

QB Hunter Parker, Vancleave

RB Grey Bradley, East Central

RB Marcus Cunningham, Gautier

WR Asher Henley, Vancleave

WR Brenn Moody, George County

OL Brandon Davis, Gautier

OL Willie Casey, Gautier

OL Quinton Haynes, Picayune

OL Donell Lewis, Picayune

OL Tyrone McPherson, West Harrison

DL Tyron Coleman, George County

DL Tyneke Davis, George County

DL Tyler Killingsworth, East Central

DL Javonte Robinson, Gautier

DL Evan Turan, West Harrison

LB Ethan Davis, Vancleave

LB Brady Dowdy, Vancleave

LB River Felts, East Central

LB Xzavier Hye, Gautier

LB Landon Moran, West Harrison

LB Brason Owenby, East Central

LB Mekhi Redmond, Gautier

LB Tyran Warren, Picayune

DB Jessiah Contee, Picayune

DB Aiden Hood, Vancleave

DB Damarius McGee, Picayune

DB Niquis Ratcliff, Picayune

DB Carson Ryder, East Central

DB Jeremyah Ulrich, West Harrison

ATH Andre Windham, Long Beach

K Morgan Craft, Picayune