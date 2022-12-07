Picayune and Gautier bolster All-Region 4-5A team
The strongest region the Coast has seen in recent memory lived up to the hype. Picayune and Gautier represented the south half of the state’s two best 5A teams and the Maroon Tide went on to achieve the first 15-0 season in South Mississippi history.
Picayune led the way in the coaches choice All-Region 4-5A team with 16 selections while Gautier is right behind with 15.
East Central is represented by 12 athletes and Vancleave by seven to round out the district’s playoff teams.
Coach of the year
Cody Stogner, Picayune
Stogner carried the torch with last year’s title victory, but he set a new precedent by going back-to-back this time around and led the Maroon Tide to the Coast’s first undefeated championship season since 1987.
Players of the year
Dante Dowdell, Picayune
Kaden Irving, Gautier
5A Mr. Football and Oregon commit Dante Dowdell and Ole Miss baseball commit Kaden Irving share the honors this year after the two wowed fans every week with highlight plays. Dowdell finished his career with 1,975 rushing yards and 28 scores. Irving threw for over 3,000 yards and joined rare company in eclipsing 10,000 career yards.
Offensive Player of the Year
John Peterson, Vancleave
Peterson’s first season as the starting running back saw him log a whopping 2,616 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns. The senior is the statewide rushing champ, according to MaxPreps.com, leading Mississippi in both yards and rushing scores.
Defensive Player of the Year
Zavion Coleman, Picayune
A participant in the upcoming MS-AL All Star game, Coleman had a breakout season his final year with 62 stops from his position on the interior defensive line. He also had 10 tackles for losses and 3.5 sacks.
All-Region First Team Offense
QB Deuce Knight, George County
RB Darnell Smith, Picayune
RB Eli Smith, East Central
RB Sam Harris, West Harrison
WR Dillon Alfred, Gautier
WR AJ Phillips, Gautier
WR Kelvin Beavers, Gautier
TE Gavin Trochessett, East Central
OL Casey Tynes, George County
OL Alan Grimme, Vancleave
OL Dalton Graham, East Central
OL Hayden Wells, Picayune
OL Bracken Bertan, West Harrison
OL Anderson Polk, Pearl River Central
OL Nate Richardson, Long Beach
OL Alwayne McDonald, Gautier
K Brody Marshall, Pearl River Central
ATH Darrell Smith, Picayune
First Team All-Region Defense
DL Angel McGee, Gautier
DL Jamonte Waller, Picayune
DL JB McWilliams, Picayune
DL Gabe Miller, East Central
LB Amarion Tyson, Picayune
LB TJ Dunsford, East Central
LB Jarred Huff, East Central
LB Monyeh Boykin, Gautier
DB Kohl Bradley, George County
DB Chris Davis, Picayune
DB Dominic Smith, Gautier
DB Torrance Skidmore, West Harrison
P Gavin Garza, Pearl River Central
RET Tristen Williams, Pearl River Central
LS Abram Parker, West Harrison
All-Region Second Team
QB Andrew Marble, East Central
QB Brady Robertson, Picayune
QB Hunter Parker, Vancleave
RB Grey Bradley, East Central
RB Marcus Cunningham, Gautier
WR Asher Henley, Vancleave
WR Brenn Moody, George County
OL Brandon Davis, Gautier
OL Willie Casey, Gautier
OL Quinton Haynes, Picayune
OL Donell Lewis, Picayune
OL Tyrone McPherson, West Harrison
DL Tyron Coleman, George County
DL Tyneke Davis, George County
DL Tyler Killingsworth, East Central
DL Javonte Robinson, Gautier
DL Evan Turan, West Harrison
LB Ethan Davis, Vancleave
LB Brady Dowdy, Vancleave
LB River Felts, East Central
LB Xzavier Hye, Gautier
LB Landon Moran, West Harrison
LB Brason Owenby, East Central
LB Mekhi Redmond, Gautier
LB Tyran Warren, Picayune
DB Jessiah Contee, Picayune
DB Aiden Hood, Vancleave
DB Damarius McGee, Picayune
DB Niquis Ratcliff, Picayune
DB Carson Ryder, East Central
DB Jeremyah Ulrich, West Harrison
ATH Andre Windham, Long Beach
K Morgan Craft, Picayune