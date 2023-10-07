Picasso painting displayed in London could fetch £98m

Picasso's Femme A La Montre, depicts Marie-Therese Walter, who was known to have had an affair with the painter

A Pablo Picasso painting that is set to go on display in London is estimated to sell for over $120m (£98m) at auction.

Picasso's 1932 masterpiece, Femme A La Montre, depicts his "golden muse" Marie-Therese Walter, a woman who formed the subject of many of his paintings.

The work was owned by art patron and collector Emily Fisher Landau.

It will be on display at Sotheby's as part of an exhibition featuring other paintings owned by Ms Fisher Laundau.

The collector bought the Picasso painting in 1968 at the start of her collecting journey.

Who was Pablo Picasso?

Picasso was a Spanish painter who is widely acknowledged to be one of the most important artists of the 20th century.

He was born in 1881 and grew up in Barcelona before moving to Paris in 1904.

He experimented with a wide range of styles and themes in his long career, most notably inspiring 'Cubism'.

He had four children and died in 1973, aged 92.

Other artists that feature in her collection include American painter and sculptor Jasper Johns, Dutch-American artist Willem de Kooning and American painter and printmaker Robert Rauschenberg.

Rauschenberg's 1962 silkscreen painting Sundog is estimated to sell for between $8m and $12m.

There are also paintings by Edward Ruscha and Andy Warhol, both associated with the pop art movement.

The travelling exhibition will also open in Paris, Taipei and Los Angeles and has already been to Dubai and Hong Kong.

The collection, which is estimated to bring in well over £327m ($400m), will be offered for sale at Sotheby's New York in November.

