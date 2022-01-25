Picard re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador for 11th term

MONTREAL — Ghislain Picard has been elected to an 11th mandate as chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador.

In an election today, Picard captured 74 per cent of the votes, beating out former Kanesatake Mohawk grand chief Serge Simon and winning a new three-year term.

Picard was first elected regional chief in 1992.

Out of 35 ballots cast by band council chiefs or their representatives, 26 went to Picard and nine to Simon.

The organization represents the 43 First Nations chiefs in Quebec and Labrador.

Picard is from the Innu community of Pessamit in the Quebec's Côte-Nord region, about 50 kilometres southwest of Baie-Comeau.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press