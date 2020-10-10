Pic Showing Alleged BJP Worker Found Dead in WB Is a 2018 Incident

Several social media users are sharing an image of a body hanging on a tree with the claim that Trinamool Congress workers killed an 18-year-old man. The claim goes on to question TMC Leader Derek O’Brien’s recent visit to Hathras to meet the alleged gang-raped victim’s family.

However, the incident in question is not a recent one and dates back to 2018. An 18-year-old, allegedly a BJP member, was found dead in West Bengal’s Purulia district in May 2018.

CLAIM

The claim along with the photo reads: “ये पश्चिम बंगाल का एक 18 साल का लड़का त्रिलोचन महतो है। जिसका TMC कार्यकर्ताओं ने हत्या कर दी और उसके टीशर्ट पर लिख दिया 'ये भाजपा में शामिल होने का सज़ा है।' और आज TMC सांसद डेरेक ओ ब्रायन यूपी गए है कानून व्यवस्था पर ज्ञान छिलने। घिनौनी राजनीति देख रहे हो इनके?”

(Translated: He is West Bengal’s 18-year-old man Trilochan Mahato. TMC workers killed him and wrote ‘This is the punishment for being a part of BJP’ on his T-shirt. And today, TMC leader Derek O’Brien has gone to UP to give his knowledge on law and order. Are you seeing their pathetic politics?)

The tweet shred by user Arpita Jana had garnered over 7,500 retweets and 11,000 likes at the time of publishing the article.

Website Kreately, that has disseminated misinformation in the past, published an article on the same and mentioned that it’s a recent incident.

Several social media users have shared the image on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.

