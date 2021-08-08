Pic: Farah Khan's Fangirl Moment With Mumtaz, Reena Roy & Malika Randhawa

On Saturday, filmmaker Farah Khan had her 'fan moment' as she bumped into 'icons of Bollywood', Mumtaz, Reena Roy and Malika Randhawa at a restaurant.

Farah took to Instagram to post a picture of her with the veteran actors.

"What joy to bump into my favourite ladies... #ICONS of Bollywood.. Mumtaz, Reena Roy and Malika Randhawa #fanmoment. They hav such grace and joi de vivre.. n so full of fun", Farah wrote alongside the photo.

Farah Khan credited Malika Randhawa's son, Shaad Randhawa, for clicking the picture. "Thank u Shaad Randhawa for leaving ur lunch n clicking our pics," she wrote.

On the work front, Farah Khan has been quite busy with her projects. Last month, she directed an advertisement shoot featuring MS Dhoni. Before that, she collaborated with actor Sonu Sood for the music video of the reprised version of 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi'.

