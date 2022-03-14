Pi Network Reaches 33 Million Engaged Users, Rolls Out Native Mass KYC Solution on Pi Day 2022

·3 min read

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Pi Network is taking the very special occasion of Pi Day 2022 to announce its engaged user growth to over 33 million (referred to as Pioneers in the Pi community). Pioneers reside in almost all countries and regions around the world, many of which lie outside the reach of other cryptocurrencies.

The social cryptocurrency network further announces the rollout of a highly anticipated decentralized and accessible "Know Your Customer" (KYC) solution. Identity verification is critical because the network values true humanness. The network plans to securely scale the KYC process to millions of Pioneers by combining machine automation and human verification. It will cost Pioneers simply 1 Pi to process their application. Today, the KYC app on the Pi platform started allowing Pioneers around the world to submit their applications on a large scale, with the number of application slots expected to ramp up steadily. A decentralized, scaleable identity validation system has begun processing these KYC applications.

Pi Network launched its Enclosed Mainnet blockchain on December 28, 2021. KYC verification is a prerequisite for Pioneers to migrate their Pi balances on the phone to the blockchain and use their Pi cryptocurrency in the Pi ecosystem.

Today, Pi Network is also implementing a new mining mechanism, which allows Pioneers to increase their individual mining rate by making newer, more diverse types of contributions to the network via apps usage, Node operations, and Pi lockup. Since Pi Day 2019, Pioneers have been able to freely mine Pi on their phone by contributing to the network's growth and security. Pi cryptocurrency is not available on any exchanges. The only way to get Pi is to mine it on the app by contributing to the network.

The network plans to open the blockchain to external connectivity in the near future. According to Pi Core Team's founders, Chengdiao Fan and Nicolas Kokkalis, "The intermediate Enclosed Network period allows time for millions of Pioneers to pass KYC and for the community to build utility-based Pi apps. It also helps the network test, gather data, and iterate on its Mainnet and ecosystem parameters." Details on Roadmap and New Mining are available on its updated whitepaper draft.

Looking back on the past year, Pi Network has achieved other significant milestones. Pioneers operate over 10,000 Testnet nodes now. The network also released key apps and features for its blockchain and ecosystem. Among these were the Pi Browser, a Pi Utilities platform for community developers; the Pi Wallet, a noncustodial wallet for Pioneers to hold Pi; and the Pi Blockexplorer, a web-based interface to track and research transactions on the Pi Mainnet and Testnet blockchains. The last year also saw many updates to the Brainstorm App, which provided the platform for its first-ever #buildPi2gether Hackathon, bringing in thousands of global participants to create dozens of app prototypes.

To celebrate this special day, Pioneers are sharing pictures of pie (i.e., the baked food) under the hashtag #pidaypie across various social media. Pi Network boasts 1 million Twitter followers.

Website l Twitter l Instagram I Facebook

Media Contact:

Dan Spencer
dan@energentmedia.net

SOURCE: Pi Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692952/Pi-Network-Reaches-33-Million-Engaged-Users-Rolls-Out-Native-Mass-KYC-Solution-on-Pi-Day-2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil claims overall World Cup title in 500m

    Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil finished fourth in his 500-metre event on Sunday in Heerenveen, Netherlands, but it was more than enough to secure his first overall World Cup season title. Japan's Tatsuya Shinhama, who won Saturday's race, also picked up the win in Sunday's event in 34.487 seconds, but could not catch points leader Dubreuil. The Canadian finished 15-100ths of a second behind Shinhama but ended up with an insurmountable point total of 614, to the Japanese skater's 586. "My

  • Paralympic wake-up call: Last-shot win helps Canada to wheelchair curling semifinals

    Canada's wheelchair curling team will play for a medal at the Beijing Paralympics. It took the final rock in the last of the 10 round robin matches, but the Canadian squad was able to secure a spot in the semifinal by defeating Norway 7-6 on Thursday. In a rematch of their thrilling semifinal from PyeongChang 2018, Canada (7-3) will face China (8-2) again for a berth in the gold-medal game. The Canadians agonizingly lost 4-3 to China four years ago on the last rock, but secured a 7-3 victory ove

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Golden goodbye: Canada's Brian McKeever victorious in final individual Paralympic race

    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.