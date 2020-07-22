On Pi Approximation Day 2020, Share These Funny Math Memes, Jokes and Puns on The Mathematical Value With Your 'Constants'

July 22 marks the observance of Pi Approximation Day. Pi denoted by sign π is a fraction value of 22⁄7 . One need not be a maths geek to know about this mathematical constant. The value of Pi is 22/7 or 3.14 and it not possible to calculate it by dividing an integer by any other integer. But the maths aside, we get you funny puns, memes and jokes on Pi which you can share with your geek friends. So if you have hated math as a subject in school but always up for good memes and puns, you have come to the right place. Pi Approximation Day 2020 Date & History: Know Value and Significance of the Annual Celebration of the Mathematical Constant Pi.

Also Read | Pi Approximation Day 2020 Date & History: Know Value and Significance of the Annual Celebration of the Mathematical Constant Pi

This day usually discusses the significance of the Pi value. The most accurate calculation of Pi is to ten trillion digits. It is a never-ending and never-repeating number. If you type π into a calculator and press enter the result that you will get is 3.141592654 that's because its the limit of the calculator. Now if you are a number geek who loves these interesting facts then the concept of Pi can be intriguing. But here we bring you some funniest memes and jokes along with puns on Pi and its value which will be definitely more fascinating.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That's How It's Called Pi!

Also Read | Wednesday Wisdom and Wednesday Thoughts For Your Mid-Week Motivation: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amylob (@amylob) on May 28, 2013 at 11:09am PDT

Never talk to pi. He’ll go on forever.

What is the official animal of Pi Day? The pi-thon.

Story continues

We Definitely Prefer The Other Pie!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Math Memes (@miss_mathmemes) on Mar 14, 2020 at 4:28pm PDT

What is a math teacher’s favorite dessert? Pi!

Not the Pumpkin Pie I Want

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bigmoodlmao (@bigmoodlmao) on Oct 28, 2019 at 1:19pm PDT

Good Wordplay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴡɪɴɴɪᴇ ᴛʜᴇ ᴘᴏᴏʜ (@winniedapoohbearbear) on May 21, 2020 at 10:56am PDT

How many pastry chefs does it take to make a pie? 3.14.

What is Pi's Name?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MatheMagic (@mathe__magic) on Jul 11, 2020 at 9:15am PDT

Do share the above jokes, puns and memes with your friends and especially those who love math jokes. Happy Pi Day, how about baking a pie now? The observance marked on March 14 does see the celebrations with eating pies!