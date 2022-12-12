Physician Growth Partners advises Wellspring Pain Solutions in transaction with Capitol Pain Institute and Iron Path Capital

Physician Growth Partners

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician Growth Partners (“PGP”) is pleased to have represented Bloomington, IN-based Wellspring Pain Solutions (“Wellspring”) in its transaction with Capitol Pain Institute (“CPI”), a portfolio company of Iron Path Capital. This partnership adds five Indiana locations and an ambulatory surgical center to CPI’s current footprint across Kentucky, Texas, and Ohio.



Led by Dr. Jeffrey Beck, Wellspring’s 10 providers serve multiple markets across South Central Indiana including Bloomington, Batesville, Columbus, Greenwood, and Terre Haute. CPI, which is helmed by Dr. Matt Shocket, will provide the resources and expertise to enable Wellspring to speed its growth trajectory.

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive advisor to Wellspring in its evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this transaction.

Dr. Beck said, "As a younger physician, I am going to be in this for the long haul which made finding the right partner and alignment critical. We needed a group that was bullish on our model and our vision. Dr. Shocket and the CPI team brought both to the table and we look forward to their experience and support helping us achieve our full potential. Without Ezra Simons and the PGP team, finding that right partner and moving this process across the finish line would not have been possible. There are so many nuances that need to be considered and handled appropriately for a transaction like this to come to fruition. PGP ensured we were well represented, understood our options, and advocated for us in a way that ensured we achieved an optimal outcome that is setup for success in the years to come.”

PGP’s Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Ezra Simons said, "Finding the right growth partner for Dr. Beck and the Wellspring team was a unique assignment since their group of providers is younger than average. We needed to find a partner with which Wellspring could go further in five years than in 10 years on their own. Dr. Shocket and the CPI team brought the right mix of creative structure, vision, and youthful physician leadership at the platform level. The established infrastructure and obvious geographic compatibility of the groups made the match even more interesting. We’re honored to have worked on this transaction and excited to see what these groups do together."

Physician Growth Partners (PGP) is one of the most active national healthcare advisory firms focused on representing physician practices in transactions with private equity. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction advisory services, delivering optimal outcomes for its clients.

