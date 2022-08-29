Physician Assistants Database List of Phone Numbers, Emails, Contact Information

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2022 / The physician assistant's database list contains over 207,000 verified email addresses, cell phone numbers, and mailing addresses of every licensed physician assistant (PA) practicing medicine in the USA. This includes physician assistants, physician associates, doctors assistants, and more. This healthcare contact information database list can help you find a specific physician assistant by location and specialty. Whether you are a healthcare recruiter wanting to recruit physician assistants to hire, a marketer looking to target physician assistants as potential clients, or a consumer looking to find a physician assistant near you, Heartbeat.AI's physician assistant database is the solution.

What Do Physician Assistants Do?



Physician assistants , also known as PAs, practice medicine on teams with physicians, surgeons, and other healthcare workers. They examine, diagnose, and treat patients. Their specific duties and the extent to which physicians or surgeons must supervise them differ from state to state.

Physician assistants work in all areas of medicine, including primary care and family medicine, emergency medicine, surgery, and psychiatry. The work of physician assistants depends in large part on their specialty or the type of medical practice where they work. For example, a physician assistant working in surgery may close incisions and provide care before, during, and after the operation. A physician assistant working in pediatrics may examine a child and give routine vaccinations.

List of Physician Assistants Healthcare Duties

Physician assistants typically do the following:

- Take or review patients' medical histories.

- Examine patients.

- Order and interpret diagnostic tests, such as x rays or blood tests.

- Diagnose a patient's injury or illness.

- Give treatment, such as setting broken bones and immunizing patients.

- Educate and counsel patients and their families. For example, answering questions about how to care for a child with asthma.

- Prescribe medicine.

- Assess and record a patient's progress.

- Research the latest treatments to ensure the quality of patient care.

- Conduct or participate in outreach programs, talking to groups about managing diseases and promoting wellness.

Physician Assistants (PA) Phone Numbers

A marketing solution for businesses wanting to reach physician assistants in the healthcare industry, such as physician associates, physician assistants, or other medical experts, is a medical list of physician assistants made up of top physician assistants' email addresses and mobile phone numbers. Finding this contact information can be challenging because physician assistants and healthcare providers usually do not share their personal email addresses, mobile phone numbers, landlines, direct telephone numbers, or even postal mailing addresses.

"With over 207,000 physician assistants and 11 million healthcare providers available for quick search lookups, Heartbeat.AI's physician assistant phone number database is one of the largest databases of physician assistants and healthcare professionals in the United States," said Ben Argeband, Founder and CEO of Heartbeat.AI.

Find a Physician Assistant

The ideal way for marketers, sales professionals, or healthcare recruiters to get in touch with physician assistants, doctors assistants, healthcare providers, and other medical professionals, is by using a physician assistant email list or medical list of PAs. The database of physician assistants from Heartbeat.AI has over 207,000 verified email addresses, cell phone numbers, and other physician assistant specific medical and surgical data with an accuracy rate of more than 95%.

The ideal users of this physician assistant database are those who want to contact physician assistants and other healthcare professionals such as doctors and registered nurses . Targeting physician assistants is ideal, as this list contains all licensed physician assistants in the United States.

Search for Physician Assistants By Specialty

Many physician assistants have the abbreviation PA or P.A. after their name. For Physician Assistants, "PA" refers to "physician assistant". To become a physician assistant, educational requirements include a bachelor's degree, successfully completing several science prerequisites, a specified number of hours working in direct patient care, a master's degree from a program accredited by the ARC-PA, a state license, and a passing score on the national certifying exam.

List of Physician Assistant (PA) National Organizations

The four main national organizations serving physician assistants include:

American Academy of Physician Associates ( AAPA )

National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants ( NCCPA )

Physician Assistant Education Association ( PAEA )

Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant ( ARC-PA )

The American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) is the national professional society for physician associates / physician assistants (PAs). It represents a profession of more than 159,000 PAs across all medical and surgical specialties in all 50 states. AAPA advocates and educates on behalf of the physician assistant profession and the patients that physician assistants serve. They work to ensure the professional growth, personal excellence, and recognition of PAs focusing on patient-centered healthcare.

Sometimes you may need to find a physician assistant near you that is a medical specialist in a certain healthcare profession. If you have to try and find the phone number by searching Google, or having purchased an outdated list in the past, this could be frustrating and a waste of time.

To reach your target physician assistant demographic more effectively, you can use the Heartbeat.AI database as part of your marketing plan or recruiting campaign. Easily find, sort, and filter a physician assistant or any healthcare professional by specialty. The physician assistant mailing database is a time-saving resource for sales and marketing teams seeking medical leads because it can be converted into sales in less time. Access the database for finding a physician assistant by specialty using this medical list of physician assistants .

Lookup Physician Assistants Near Me

Consumers can find a physician assistant near them by using the physician assistant phone numbers directory. Filter the database by location and search for the physician assistants in your geographic area. To locate a physician assistant by name, with a few clicks you can find a list of PAs in the database by filtering by their first name, last name, specialty area, credentials, and more. Finding a physician assistant by the types of insurance accepted, is another good way to find a healthcare professional near you.

About Heartbeat AI's Physician Assistant Database Lists

Heartbeat.AI is an easy-to-use searchable database of over 11+ million licensed healthcare providers in the United States. Quickly lookup and search healthcare providers verified personal and business contact information. Compile medical lists with speed and accuracy, unrivaled by other platforms.

Eliminate your prospecting, sourcing, or recruiting time. If you are a healthcare, medical, or pharmaceutical sales rep or recruiter, you have an instant competitive advantage when engaging hard-to-reach healthcare providers. You close more deals with short sales cycles. Bring on more new hires, fill open positions in shorter time frames, all through active and passive recruitment.

Healthcare Industry Problem: Only 30% of healthcare providers have a LinkedIn account, making outreach overly competitive and exhausting to search, discover, and connect with the hidden 70% that do not have social media profiles.

Heartbeat.AI Solution: Aggregates 100% of American healthcare providers with matching cell phone numbers and personal email addresses, reducing your sales prospecting time or recruiting time-to-hire by up to 10x or more.

Heartbeat.AI by the Numbers: 11+ million USA Healthcare Professionals, 8.8+ million Direct Cell / Mobile Phone Numbers, 9.3+ million Personal Email Addresses, 6+ million Direct Dial Telephone Numbers, plus search by 22 filters and over 850+ healthcare taxonomy specialty are data points to customize your medical list in minutes.

