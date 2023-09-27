'Physical' Series Finale: How the Rose Byrne-Led Apple TV+ Dramedy Ended After 3 Seasons

The show's final season, which premiered on Aug. 2, saw Byrne's character Sheila Rubin finding her status as a famed fitness guru challenged by rising talent Kelly Kilmartin, played by Zooey Deschanel

Apple TV+ Rose Byrne is pictured as Sheila Rubin on the Apple TV+ dramedy 'Physical'.

Warning: this post contains spoilers for the final season of Physical.

Aerobics class has come to an end.

Physical is finally bidding farewell as the series concluded on Wednesday. The Apple TV+ dramedy followed Rose Byrne's titular Sheila Rubin trading her mundane life as a tortured housewife for a successful turn as a fitness guru. Along the way, Sheila fought her way out of her marriage to Danny Rubin (Rory Scovel), had an affair with real-estate mogul John Breem (Paul Sparks) and worked through her dark inner thoughts that led to her eating disorder. All in all, she did whatever it took to come out on top.

In its third and final season, Sheila's status within the fitness world was challenged by rising celebrity Kelly Kilmartin, played by Zooey Deschanel. Kelly quickly became a professional threat that even managed to get into Sheila's head. However, she eventually left her fears of being upstaged by Kelly's competitive ways behind in episode 7 of the season.

Paul Sarkis/Apple TV+ (L-R) Rose Byrne is pictured as Sheila Rubin while Zooey Deschanel appears as Kelly Kilmartin on the Apple TV+ dramedy 'Physical'.

The final episode began with a time jump, fast-forwarding from 1981 to 1986. Sheila, with the help of her best friend and business partner Greta Hauser (Dierdre Friel), found great success with the launch of her new fitness venture, Strength in Numbers, rebranding from the former Body by Shelia endeavor. Strength by Numbers became a booming franchise, taking shape across the nation and giving dozens on dozens of women the opportunity to become business owners.

As for how her personal life shaped up throughout her rise to the top, Sheila had a gorgeous, beachside home. She also had a great and loving relationship with her now pre-teen daughter Maya.

Although audiences initially saw Sheila preparing for dinner with her former lover John, it was soon revealed that Sheila is alone and not romantically partnered with anyone, as the sequence with John was a dream fantasy. However, in that dream sequence, she discussed the idea of potentially changing things up, "delegating some of the travel" so that she could focus on "other priorities," including her only child and her physical health.

"I have to think of my health," she said. "My own ongoing recovery, mentally and physically."

Katrina Marcinowski/Apple TV+ Rose Byrne is pictured as Sheila Rubin on the Apple TV+ dramedy 'Physical'.

Sheila's former husband, Danny, hosted a radio show, where he spoke about the environmental issues he was passionate about. In fact, one of the financial backers was Sheila's nonprofit organization, the Strength in Numbers Foundation. But later, it was revealed he has fully moved on, having gotten into a new relationship with Sheila's former assistant, and they're expecting a baby together.

Shelia, however, continued to talk to John while by herself. Because of her focus on boosting her business, she wondered if she has to "be alone" for the rest of her life.

But Sheila realized she was not as alone as she thought, as she overheard a stranger moving around her property. Though she couldn't find anyone there, she eventually discovered that the culprit is Tyler (Lou Taylor Pucci), whom fans know from the first two seasons as Bunny Kazam's (Della Saba) devoted surfer beau. (Sheila previously learned, and later stole, the aerobics techniques Bunny taught her to create the Body by Sheila business.)

Tyler confessed that he had been "stalking" Sheila because he was still "very angry" with her for her betrayal. He then explained how his relationship with Bunny, who began teaching aerobics classes again, crumbled after Sheila's lawyers went after them. But Sheila knew nothing about this.

Tyler then revealed that Bunny went to Mexico to get revenge against Shelia, through which she aimed to seduce "the mall man," a.k.a. John, who has since moved to the country with his longtime wife Maria Breem (Erin Pineda) and their kids. Sheila jetted off to Mexico with Greta for what she claimed was for rest and relaxation, though the trip was really intended for visiting John.

Paul Sarkis/AppleTV+ (L-R) Rose Byrne is pictured as Sheila Rubin and Paul Sparks as John Breem in the Apple TV+ dramedy 'Physical'.

While lounging on the beach, Sheila asked Greta whether she was genuinely happy, which was a conversation that led the fitness guru to tears. She revealed the truth behind her Mexico trip plan, telling Greta she needed to "see for myself" to "know for sure." But Greta wasn't entirely fond of this plan to see John, whom Greta believed Sheila has "evolved" far beyond.



"I know, but there's what I say and then, how I feel," Sheila told Greta. "And the truth is, I think about him so much. He's in my head. I'm not even seeing anyone, Greta. I'm just talking to him alone in my house like I used to with myself, with Kelly. I need to see what is happening with my own eyes so I know and then, I can move on. Or, maybe..."

As Sheila trailed off, Greta agreed to come with her for support. Sheila then entered John's church, but he wasn't surprised by her arrival, even though it was sooner than he expected. John was now much more relaxed and serene with his new life in Mexico, noting how he hadn't realized how much "pressure" he was feeling prior to his big move.

Paul Sarkis/Apple TV+ (L-R) Rose Byrne is pictured as Sheila Rubin and Dierdre Friel as Greta Hauser in the Apple TV+ dramedy 'Physical'.

John offered to show Sheila around the "humble" but "special" facility, which hosted a community aerobics class led by Bunny. As Sheila witnessed Bunny in her element, Bunny — and John's wife, Maria, who was taking the class — stepped away from the group to approach Sheila.

Bunny said Sheila's attempt to shut down her class would be unsuccessful since it's free to the community, with Maria chiming in that Sheila's conversation with her about the "gospel of exercise" and its "empowering benefits" led to Bunny's hiring.

As Bunny questioned what Sheila now wanted from her, Sheila said: "I'm not here to shut you down."

Sheila told Bunny about Tyler's recent visit to discuss his ongoing anger with her. Greta then said they came to offer Bunny a grant from the Strength in Numbers Foundation due to the work she's been doing for the community. However, Sheila revealed her own personal motive for visiting, saying: "I came here because I suspected that you were trying to punish me by taking something away from me that wasn't really mine in the first place, which I deserve, by the way, because I took credit for what you taught me. You introduced me to aerobics when I was at my lowest, and it saved me. You saved me."

Sheila acknowledged that her betrayal of Bunny was "wrong." Though Bunny said she was uninterested in forgiving her, Sheila said through tears that she simply wanted to give Bunny "credit for being the first" and "teaching" her what made her a success. Bunny then revealed that someone else had actually taught her aerobics, leading Greta — who now also taught a Strength in Numbers class of her own — to suggest that "maybe it belongs to all of us."

From there, Sheila asked Bunny if she could join her class since she needed to "clear my head," and Bunny asked her students to "make some room in the back" for her now former nemesis Sheila and Greta.

Katrina Marcinowski/Apple TV+ Rose Byrne is pictured as Sheila Rubin in the Apple TV+ dramedy 'Physical'.

As the episode wrapped, Sheila was shown doing aerobics moves by herself and, at other times, with loved ones or amongst a larger group of fellow fitness lovers. All the while, Sheila left the viewers with some parting words about her journey.

"I am not making this up. This is a fact proven by scientists. When human beings engage in synchronous, physical activity. When we move together, especially to music, our brains release a chemical — stay with me — that makes us feel connected to the strangers around us," she said. "We've all felt this intuitively, whether singing in a choir or cheering at a football game or taking an aerobics class."

"Here's the coolest part. That same chemical, it also makes us feel connected to something bigger than ourselves. You could call it a higher power or God or just the infinite. But I think that's kind of miraculous, don't you?" she added. "To think I started this whole thing looking for control when all I had to do to touch the infinite was let go of it."

All three seasons of Physical are available to stream in full on Apple TV+.



