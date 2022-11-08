Physical Rehabilitation Network Opens New Outpatient Physical Therapy Clinic in Escondido

Carlsbad, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading owner-operator of more than 200 US-based outpatient physical therapy clinics, today announced the grand opening of its first outpatient physical therapy clinic in Escondido, conveniently located at 488 East Valley Pkwy.

PRN’s latest outpatient physical therapy clinic, which expands the brand’s San Diego County footprint to 14 locations, will welcome patients of all ages for physical and occupational therapy services. The Escondido clinic offers a wide range of pain management, women’s health care, post-surgery rehabilitation and injury prevention services, including sports medicine, ergonomic assessments and spine rehabilitation.

“Our new Escondido clinic reflects PRN’s continuing commitment to increasing access to our quality care solutions to communities throughout this region,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN. “Patients can expect a superior, results-driven care experience provided by our trusted clinic director Robert Tendick and his team of compassionate and experienced clinicians.”

Robert Tendick, PT, DPT, CSCS, CGFI, will lead the new Escondido clinic and oversee all day-to-day operations as the clinic director. Tendick has worked in outpatient clinical environments treating patients of various age groups, activity levels and complexities with specialized focus in treatment methods of McKenzie, Maitland, and Paris, as well as functional screens such as SFMA. Tendick holds a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from the University of Southern California, and a Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of Saint Augustine in San Diego. With a passion for golf, Tendick also specializes in body swing connection and healing injuries commonly seen in rotational sports.

“I am excited for this opportunity to lead the Escondido team and establish our clinic as a recognizable leader in patient care throughout the community,” said Tendick. “Ensuring we meet patient care expectations and getting these individuals back to their best is top priority for our team. We look forward to delivering on this pledge and establishing our group as the provider of choice for the Escondido community.”

PRN’s Escondido clinic location accepts most insurance plans. To learn more about PRN San Diego or to schedule an appointment at the new Escondido PT clinic, please visit the PRN San Diego website.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading owner-operator of over 200 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 17 states in the western and central regions of the United States. Boasting a differentiated delivery model, PRN integrates owning, managing and developing physical therapy locations and brands as well as establishing Health System Joint Venture and PT practice partnerships with its value-based, people-first and outcomes-driven care delivery solutions. PRN’s growing network of distinguished regional brands offer a full range of treatment services, including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers’ compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors.

PRN proudly supports over 1,700 physical therapy experts, offering many developmental pathways committed to comprehensive patient care and building leaders of tomorrow.

