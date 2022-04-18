Physical Rehabilitation Network & MemorialCare Grow Partnership with New Clinic Opening in Irvine, California

Carlsbad, Calif., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced the grand opening of its fourth physical therapy clinic in Irvine, California. The opening also marks the 30th clinic in PRN’s joint venture partnership with MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system. The new clinic will operate within the LA Fitness at 2880 Michelle Drive under PRN’s locally recognized and trusted brand, California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab).

“More clinics means more access and opportunity for MemorialCare to deliver a better experience and a better continuity of care—at a reduced cost—to patients across the Southern California region,” says Mark Schafer, M.D., CEO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation, which includes MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians. “PRN’s network of physical therapy clinics is one of the fastest expanding in the country, with a reach that enables us to provide patients a comprehensive range of treatments.”

Dr. Vasconcellos, PT, DPT, will lead the day-to-day operations of the facility as the clinic director, with Cameron Tropple, DPT, CSCS, PT, serving as the clinic's lead therapist. Vasconcellos received a bachelor’s degree from Chapman University before completing her Doctorate of Physical Therapy at the University of Southern California. She has experience and passion in women’s health physical therapy, outpatient orthopedics, and sports medicine.

“We are thrilled to continue extending our leading physical care programs throughout the Irvine community with this fourth location,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “With a collaborative joint-venture partner like MemorialCare, we continue to broaden access to our tailor-made approach to physical therapy across the communities we support. At this new Cal Rehab clinic, we’re excited to have Alyson Vasconcellos lead our team of passionate and experienced therapists.”

The new Irvine clinic, located within the LA Fitness at 2880 Michelle Drive, welcomes patients of all ages, and offers a wide range of pain management, post-surgery rehabilitation, and injury prevention services, including sports medicine, ergonomic solutions, and more. Most insurance plans are accepted at the location.

The MemorialCare–PRN partnership’s network of 30 clinic locations extends across Orange County centers in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Newport Beach, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills, Mission Viejo, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Laguna Niguel, Yorba Linda, Brea and Santa Ana/Tustin; Los Angeles County centers in Los Angeles/Beverly Hills, Torrance, Downey, Long Beach/Lakewood, Long Beach and Baldwin Park/West Covina; and Riverside County center in Corona.

To learn more about Cal Rehab or to schedule an appointment at the new Irvine clinic, please visit the California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy website, memorialcare.org/physicaltherapy, or call (949) 337-1186 to book an appointment.

MemorialCare has 225 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation’s Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children’s Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories and Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) specializes in physical therapy care, workplace ergonomics solutions and serves as a comprehensive practice management organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services to physical therapists across 16 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care.

