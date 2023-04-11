Physical Rehabilitation Network & Medical City Healthcare Open New Outpatient Physical Therapy Clinics in Haslet and Lake Worth

Joint Venture Network Count Grows to 26 Outpatient PT Clinics Across Dallas Metroplex

Dallas, Texas, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading US-based, owner-operator of over 200 physical therapy clinics, today announced the grand opening of two outpatient physical therapy clinics in Haslet and Lake Worth. The openings also represent the first two clinics to open in PRN’s recently formed joint venture partnership with Medical City Healthcare, one of the largest healthcare providers in North Texas. Both clinics will operate under PRN’s fastest-growing and locally trusted network brand, Vista Physical Therapy.

“We are incredibly excited to expand our leading physical care programs in the Haslet and Lake Worth communities,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “With a collaborative joint-venture partner like Medical City Healthcare, we are already delivering on our commitment to broadening access to our tailor-made approach to leading physical therapy care across the DFW community.”

Vista’s Haslet clinic is located at 2484 Avondale-Haslet Rd. and is led by Brad Matlock, LPT, a Fort-Worth native with over 30 years of PT treatment experience. Matlock brings prior successes running a private PT practice and is excited to develop a successful clinic with Vista and the Haslet community.

The Lake Worth clinic is conveniently located at 6060 Rocky Point Trail and is led by Chris Collins PT, DPT, Cert DN, who applies his more than 10 years of PT treatment experience and success to this new clinic. Collins lives a short distance from the facility and is highly motivated to bring Vista’s leading care programs to the Lake Worth community.

Both clinics welcome patients of all ages and offer a range of pain management, post-surgery rehabilitation and injury prevention services, including sports medicine, ergonomic solutions, and more. Most insurance plans are accepted at the locations.

The PRN-Medical City Healthcare network of 26 clinics extends across North Texas, including locations in Allen, Anna, Plano, Lake Worth, Haslet, Richardson, Melissa, Mesquite, Little Elm, McKinney, Irving, Grapevine, Grand Prairie, Frisco, Flower Mound, as well as several in Dallas and Fort Worth.

For more information on PRN locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com.

About Medical City Healthcare

Committed to the care and improvement of human life, Medical City Healthcare strives to deliver excellence always, providing high-quality healthcare in the communities it serves. With the resources and strength of HCA Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of quality healthcare services with 186 hospitals in the United States and England, Medical City Healthcare is one of the North Texas region’s largest and most comprehensive healthcare providers. It includes 16 hospitals with 3,696 licensed beds, nearly 5,000 active physicians, 6,000 nurses, 17,000 employees, 12 ambulatory surgery centers, 5 off-campus emergency rooms and 49 CareNow Urgent Care clinics. Three Medical City Healthcare hospitals are accredited comprehensive stroke centers, 10 hospitals “A” safety-rated by the Leapfrog Group and 6 hold prestigious Magnet Recognized® designations on 10 campuses from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading owner-operator of over 200 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 17 states in the western and central regions of the United States. Boasting a differentiated delivery model, PRN integrates owning, managing and developing physical therapy locations and brands as well as establishing Health System Joint Venture and PT practice partnerships with its value-based, people-first and outcomes-driven care delivery solutions. PRN’s growing network of distinguished regional brands offer a full range of treatment services, including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers’ compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors.

PRN proudly supports over 1,700 physical therapy experts, offering many developmental pathways committed to comprehensive patient care and building leaders of tomorrow.

CONTACT: Brian Rog Physical Rehabilitation Network media@prnpt.com



