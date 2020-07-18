Phyllis Somerville, The Big C Star And Broadway Veteran, Dies Aged 76

US actor Phyllis Somerville has died at the age of 76.

A Broadway veteran, Phyllis appeared in the comedy-drama The Big C, playing Marlene, a neighbour of Laura Linney’s character.

Her manager told The Hollywood Reporter: “She was the consummate professional who lived her dream of being a working actress her entire life in NYC which spanned over 45 years.

“I will miss her greatly. Her friends and colleagues will miss her greatly as well.”

Phyllis Somerville in 2013 (Photo: Mike Pont via Getty Images)

Phyllis made her Broadway debut in 1974, in the musical Over Here!, before going on to appear in shows like Once In A Lifetime, The Sum Of Us and ’Night Mother, for which she was the understudy for Kathy Bates.

On screen, she appeared in TV shows like Law & Order, House Of Cards, The Good Wife and Sex And The City, where her character famously dropped the C-bomb in a scene with Kristen Davis.

She also played Grandma Fuller in The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, which landed a Screen Actors’ Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture.

Phyllis’ final credit was in the detective series Mare Of Easttown, in which she played Betty Carroll.

Her biggest on-screen role, though, was in the drama The Big C.

Phyllis Somerville and her Big C co-star Laura Linney (Photo: Bruce Glikas via Getty Images)

Co-star Laura Linney paid her respects to Phyllis on social media, writing: “Phyllis Somerville had more moxie and verve than I ever thought possible.

“She was stunningly beautiful when she wanted to be (really take your breath away gorgeous) but never shied away from showing the danker, darker, gnarlier side of life. She was amazing.”

“RIP, you dancing marvel,” Laura added. “Your Big C family will all miss you.”

JULY

Naya Rivera (1987 – 2020)



Naya was best known for her portrayal of Santana Lopez in the hit musical comedy Glee. Naya's body was found five days after she went missing at a lake in California.

JULY

Grant Imahara (1970 – 2020)



Known for his presenting work on shows like MythBusters and White Rabbit Project, Grant died suddenly at the age of 49, after suffering a brain aneurysm.

JULY

Kelly Preston (1962 – 2020)



Kelly – known for her roles in Twins and Jerry Maguire, as well as her marriage to John Travolta – died at the age of 57 after a private two-year battle with breast cancer.

JULY

Nicole Thea (1995 – 2020)



The YouTube vlogger and dancer had been pregnant with her son, Reign, and was only a few weeks away from her due date, prior to their deaths.

JULY

John Benfield (1951 – 2020)



The actor played Detective Chief Superintendent Michael Kernan in the ITV police drama Prime Suspect, opposite Dame Helen Mirren.

JULY

Nick Cordero (1978 – 2020)



The Tony-nominated theatre actor appeared in shows like Rock Of Ages, Waitress and Bullets Over Broadway. He died at the age of 41, after contracting Covid-19.

JULY

Earl Cameron (1917 – 2020)



The pioneering actor helped break new ground in the cinema industry, as one of the first Black performers to appear in a main role in a British film, Pool Of London.

JUNE

Carl Reiner (1922 – 2020)



The actor appeared in films like It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World and the Ocean's trilogy, as well as directing numerous comedies.

JUNE

Siya Kakkar (2004 – 2020)



The 16-year-old was known for her popular dancing videos on TikTok, where she had more than one million followers.

JUNE

Joel Schumacher (1939 – 2020)



The director and screenwriter is best known for films like The Lost Boys, St Elmo's Fire and Batman Forever, as well as two episodes of the Netflix drama House Of Cards.

JUNE

Steve Bing (1965 – 2020)



The filmmaker launched his Hollywood career after dropping out Stanford University, co-writing the 2003 comedy Kangaroo Jack while reportedly investing 80 million dollars (about £64 million) in 2004 animated film The Polar Express.



JUNE

Sir Ian Holm (1931 – 2020)



The celebrated star of stage and screen will perhaps be best remembered by many for his portrayal of Bilbo Baggins in the Lord Of The Rings and Hobbit film series.

JUNE

Dame Vera Lynn (1917 – 2020)



Known for hits like We'll Meet Again and The White Cliffs Of Dover, Dame Vera died at her home at the age of 103. Tributes were led by Queen Elizabeth II and the prime minister, Boris Johnson.

JUNE

Willie Thorne (1954 – 2020)



The legendary snooker player, and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, died at the age of 66, months after being diagnosed with leukemia.

JUNE

Ricky Valance (1936 – 2020)



The singer was the first Welsh man to have a solo number one hit in the UK, which he achieved in 1960, with the teenage tragedy song Tell Laura I Love Her.

JUNE

Bonnie Pointer (1950 – 2020)



After leaving the group The Pointer Sisters in the late 1970s, Bonnie went on to have several solo hits.

JUNE

Mary Pat Gleason (1950 – 2020)



The versatile actor racked up countless TV roles throughout her career, appearing in shows like Friends, Will & Grace, Sex And The City, Desperate Housewives and, more recently, Mom.

MAY

Michael Angelis (1944 – 2020)



The British actor was best known to children around the UK as the narrator of the series Thomas The Tank Engine, but also appeared in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, The Liver Birds and September Song.

MAY

Bob Kulick (1950 – 2020)



The American guitarist played in bands like Kiss, as well as in backing groups for Alice Cooper and Meat Loaf.

MAY

Richard Herd (1932 – 2020)



Throughout his lengthy acting career, Richard appeared in shows like Star Trek and Seinfeld. He died at the age of 87, of complications from cancer.

MAY

Jimmy Cobb (1929 – 2020)



The drummer was the last surviving musician to have played on Miles Davis' iconic Kind Of Blue album.

MAY

Heather Chasen (1927 – 2020)





The soap actress was best known for playing Valerie Pollard in Crossroads, as well as Lydia Simmonds in EastEnders.

MAY

Gregory Tyree Boyce (1989 – 2020)



The young actor – who appeared in the first Twilight film – was found dead at his home in Las Vegas, at the age of 30.

MAY

Fred Willard (1933 – 2020)



The prolific comic actor appeared in Everybody Loves Raymond, This Is Spinal Tap and, more recently, Modern Family. He died of natural causes at the age of 86.



MAY

Phil May (1944 – 2020)



The pioneering rock singer was the frontman of the Pretty Things, whose hits included Don't Bring Me Down. He died after suffering complications from hip surgery.

MAY

Jerry Stiller (1927 – 2020)





The comedy actor and father to Ben Stiller was best known for his roles in The King Of Queens and Seinfeld. He died in May, at the age of 92.

MAY

Little Richard (1932 - 2020)



The pioneering rock and roll singer died at his home in Tennessee, shortly after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

MAY

Roy Horn (1944 - 2020)



One half of the duo Siegfried and Roy, the magician died from complications related to Covid-19, at the age of 75.

MAY

June Bernicoff (1937 - 2020)



Loved by Gogglebox fans, June was one of the first stars to be cast in the Channel 4 show, alongside her late husband Leon.

MAY

Millie Small (1947 - 2020)



The Jamaican singer was best known for her hit My Boy Lollipop, credited for helping push ska music into the mainstream.

MAY

Florian Schneider (1947 - 2020)



The trailblazing musician was one of the founding members of the electronic group Kraftwerk. He died following a short battle with cancer.

APRIL

Sam Lloyd (1963 - 2020)



The comedy actor, who appeared in Scrubs and Cougar Town, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in January 2019, and died at the age of 56 the following April.

APRIL

Jill Gascoine (1937 - 2020)



The TV actress was best remembered for her role as Detective Inspector Maggie Forbes in the hit 80s series The Gentle Touch. She died four years after being moved into a specialist care home for people who have advanced Alzheimer's disease.

APRIL

Rishi Kapoor (1952 - 2020)



Throughout his career in Bollywood, Rishi played the lead in 92 films. He died in April 2020, having been diagnosed with leukemia two years earlier.

APRIL

Irrfan Khan (1967- 2020)



The world of Bollywood was left in mourning following Irrfan's death, at the age of 53. To international audiences, he was also known for his role in Slumdog Millionaire.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.