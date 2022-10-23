Phyllis Nagy: ‘Knowing Patricia Highsmith changed my thinking about how a female writer could live’

Sarah Crompton
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer</span>
Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

Phyllis Nagy is a director, screenwriter and playwright. Born in New York in 1962, she began her career at the Royal Court in London, where she was writer in residence in the 1990s, with plays such as Butterfly Kiss. She moved back to Los Angeles a decade ago. In 2006, she was nominated for an Emmy for writing and directing Mrs Harris, her screen debut. In 2016 she was nominated for an Oscar for her screenplay for Carol, based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith, who she knew. Now she is directing Call Jane, her feature debut starring Elizabeth Banks, based on the true story of the “Janes”, a group of suburban women who organised a network to provide safe, affordable abortions in the States in the late 1960s, when abortion was illegal.

How did you get involved in Call Jane?
When I was sent the script, I am embarrassed to say I had never heard of the Janes. It got me thinking about how women and minorities don’t learn anything about our heroes. Those are lessons that are not taught.

How is it different from other films dealing with abortion?
I realise that there is a genre of abortion films, often inspired by true stories, which focus on the trauma of abortion. What seemed important here was to treat abortion as what it is – a normal medical procedure that is part of a woman’s healthcare in some cases. Artists and the media often deal with the horror stories, the exceptions rather than the rule. This film is not interested in repeating those tropes.

Were you conscious that Roe v Wade, which conferred the right to abortion, was under threat when you first began the movie?
Once Trump was elected and changed the composition of the supreme court, [the overrule] was coming. What I think could not be anticipated was the speed with which they decapitated it.

How did you feel when you heard the news?
To know it’s coming and to have it happen are two entirely different things. I thought, well, are they going to come for everything else now? Are they going to go after voting rights, gay marriage, all these things people take for granted now? I was proud of the dissenting opinions, that’s what gave me hope.

I miss the Bond from the novels, who was rather a shit

Why did you preview the film for people you knew voted Republican?
I wanted to avoid the film having a sense of preaching to the converted, or a sort of snotty quality. Having [those] people watch it and get what their reactions were confirmed that hunch for me. Basically, they felt it didn’t tell them they were wrong. Did it change their minds? As if. But perhaps it shifted them. The film allowed them to see some things about the issue in a different light. I think that’s the best you can hope for.

I was surprised by how funny the film was – and how people didn’t always behave in the way you expected…
Then it did its job. I do not think serious and enjoyable are mutually exclusive. We have too many pompous politicians [and] probably artists who make the mistake of equating humour with a lack of seriousness.

I first knew you as a playwright. Why have you moved into films?
They are two very distinct forms, [something] that people don’t credit enough. There is a lot of playwriting on film, which is not good, and a lot of screenwriting on stage, which is equally not good. I have always wanted to do film, but not to the exclusion of theatre. It’s just once you get into film production you never have the time. Also, I go to see theatre and I feel old, because there are lots of video screens, and to me it isn’t theatrical. There’s a wish for constant deflection, entertainment. What happened to the idea of a Beckett play being theatrical? I’m not sure I would be successful as a playwright any more.

What was your first introduction to film?
As a kid in New York, the only culture I had was movies. I would go to the repertory cinema on the corner, and I would watch three films in an afternoon, anything from Midnight Cowboy to Wings, not at all age appropriate. I knew this was something I wanted to do, but I also wanted to wait for the right moment. I’ve never been a very ambitious person. It’s probably either supremely arrogant of me to have no ambition, or it’s the thing that keeps you sane. I tell young writers that ambition will kill you – you have to love the actual act of writing. But it is such a different time. Ambition is one of the things you are taught to have, even if it’s just as a TikTok star or a social media influencer.

You are a naturalised UK citizen and lived here for 20 years before moving to Los Angeles. What do you think of the current state of UK politics?
Jesus God almighty! Has a budget ever been walked back like this?

How does it compare with the US?
I guess it’s slightly less scary here [in the UK]. Trump is being revealed now as an absolute fascist. I tend to be quite pessimistic about these things, having grown up in a very conservative, poor family in New York. There’s always that false notion that conservatives are more interested in helping you keep your money than others, despite all evidence to the contrary.

Has culture improved in its depiction of lesbian relationships since you wrote Carol in 2015?
Well, let’s see. What have we had since then? We’ve had a few period pieces – it’s always the period pieces – and some of those have been quite wonderful. I liked Céline Sciamma’s film [Portrait of a Lady on Fire], but broadly I probably do think that lesbians are underrepresented.

You put a picture of Richard Madden on Twitter recently. Is he your choice for the next James Bond?
Yes, because he seems to perfectly encapsulate Bond. I miss the Bond from the novels, who was rather a shit. I don’t need to know his backstory, his trauma, his pain, I want him to save the world.

How much did meeting Patricia Highsmith change things for you?
She was one of the first real writers that I met and knowing her over the course of almost a decade before she died changed my thinking about how a female writer could live life. I thought, yes, you can live alone, yes, you can produce vital, brilliant work when you are over 40, which I think a lot of young people don’t think. There’s time.

  • Call Jane will be released in cinemas in the US from 28 October, and in the UK from 4 November

Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Nick Robertson joins the lineup and scores two to lead Leafs over Stars in OT

    TORONTO — Nick Robertson capped an emotional stretch with a moment he's dreamed of for a long time. The 21-year-old scored his second goal of the night in his season debut at 3:46 of overtime Thursday as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2. After breaking up a play at the other end of the rink, Robertson took a pass from Auston Matthews on a 3-on-1 rush and fired past Scott Wedgewood to cap the winger's best performance as a pro. "It was exciting," Robertson said. "But now for

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.