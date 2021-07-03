Phylicia Rashad Sends Apology Letter To Howard University Students And Parents
Actress Phylicia Rashad, the new dean of the Howard University College of Fine Arts, has sent an apology letter to students and parents for her previous gleeful tweet about Bill Cosby’s surprise release from prison.
Rashad sent the letter Friday, offering her “most sincere apology” for her enthusiasm upon learning that Cosby’s rape conviction was overturned.
“My remarks were in no way directed towards survivors of sexual assault. I vehemently oppose sexual violence, find no excuse for such behavior, and I know that Howard University has a zero-tolerance policy toward interpersonal violence,” Rashad wrote.
On Wednesday, the day Cosby was released, Rashad tweeted, “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”, along with a photo of Cosby. She has since removed the tweet.
Rashad said in her letter that she plans “to engage in active listening and participate in trainings to not only reinforce University protocol and conduct, but also to learn how I can become a stronger ally to sexual assault survivors and everyone who has suffered at the hands of an abuser.”
