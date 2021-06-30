Phylicia Rashad Hails Accused Rapist Bill Cosby's Release: 'Terrible Wrong' Is 'Righted'

Former “Cosby Show” actor Phylicia Rashad on Wednesday celebrated a court overturning Bill Cosby’s conviction for sexual assault, saying “a terrible wrong is being righted.”

Veteran comedian Cosby has been accused of rape or sexual assault by dozens of women. In 2018, he was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004.

However, on Wednesday, Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court threw out Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, allowing his release from prison, due to a previous prosecutor’s agreement not to charge Cosby.

After the news broke, Rashad — who played Clair Huxtable, wife of Cosby’s Cliff Huxtable, on the popular, long-running sitcom — tweeted that a “miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected! pic.twitter.com/NrGUdwr23c — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

Rashad was recently appointed the dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts. The university did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Over the years, about 60 women have come forward accusing Cosby of rape or sexual assault, but most of the alleged offenses were too far in the past for criminal prosecution.

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

