Phumlani Ntshangase: Former Bidvest Wits midfielder set to complete talks with Maritzburg United

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia reveals their interest in retaining midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase, saying the deal could be finalized in the next 72 hours.

The Team of Choice boss says they are locked in talks with the former Bidvest Wits player's camp to ensure they keep the 25-year-old in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands.

Having joined coach Eric Tinkler’s troops on loan from the Clever Boys at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, Ntshangase has been a key figure for Eric Tinkler’s side.

“We are having negotiations with Ntshangase to complete his deal and in the 72 hours the deal will be completed,” said Kadodia as quoted by Daily Sun.

As they have managed a top-eight finish, having claimed the seventh finish with 42 points from 30 Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches, the Team of Choice will hope to retain their experienced campaigners.

In addition, the 25-year-old featured in 17 games in all competitions last season, despite suffering a bad knee injury back in September last year that ruled him out for the rest of the year.

Apart from parting ways with Zimbabwe midfielder Gabriel Nyoni who suffered a spate of injuries, the Telkom Knockout Cup losing finalists are busy in the transfer market.

Tinkler's men announced the arrival of Gabonese midfielder Nathanael Bongo Mbourou, as the former Cape Town City boss insisted it was important to have two players in each position for next season.

On the other hand, Tinkler will hope to retain the likes of defender Rushine De Reuck who has been reportedly linked with PSL giants such as Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in recent times.

Apart from the Cape Town-born defender, Maritzburg goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been heavily linked with a move to the Buccaneers but it remains to be seen if the club will eventually fend off interest from coach Josef Zinnbauer’s troops.

Maritzburg is reportedly in need of another anchorman as they recently parted ways with Miguel Timm whom Ntshangase was battling for the same position in the last term.

Meanwhile, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder will be without experienced defender Siyanda Xulu who has since joined Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel just before the completion of the previous season.