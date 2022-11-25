Phthalic Anhydride Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% in 2020-2025

Phthalic Anhydride Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.2 % during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Phthalic Anhydride Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Phthalic Anhydride Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • The increasing demand for glass fiber-reinforced plastics in various industries is expected to stimulate.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.


Phthalic Anhydride Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • By Derivates Type (Plasticizers, Unsaturated Polyester Resins, and Alkyd Resins),

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Phthalic Anhydride Market Insights

By Derivates Type 

The market is segmented into plasticizers, unsaturated polyester resins, and alkyd resins. Plasticizers are the significant application parts for phthalic anhydride, tracked by unsaturated polyester resins and alkyd resins. The growing demand for molding PVC articles is stimulating its demand majorly in the Asia-Pacific and ROW regions.

The increasing application of UPR in reinforced laminates and surface coatings is driving its demand and that for alkyd resins is primarily propelled by the progress in demand for solvent-borne coatings. However, solvent-borne coatings are exceedingly being substituted by water-borne and powder coatings in their scope of application.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East signify an increasing demand for PA, while in North America and Europe, the development for its demand is estimated to be relatively low. The prime reason is the toxic profile of phthalic anhydride which may reach the environment by inhalation or leaching. While the noxiousness of phthalic anhydride is the chief reason for limitations on its use, it should be made obvious that not all phthalic anhydride-based products are detrimental or toxic at a normal level.

COVID-19 Impact on the Phthalic Anhydride Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

  • Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

  • Asian Paints Ltd.

  • BASF S.E.

  • C-Chem Co. Ltd.

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation

  • I.G. Petrochemicals Ltd.

  • Koppers Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd.

  • Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

  • Polynt Spa.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the phthalic anhydride market.

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive landscapepe analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

